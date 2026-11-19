TotalEnergies confirmed on Wednesday that it would be withdrawing its sponsorship of Netcompany-Ineos, just 18 months into the partnership.

A spokesperson for the petrochemical company thanked the British team for its "commitment and professionalism" in an interview with The Athletic. The 'jersey partner' was seen as transformational when it joined, with an influx of French riders like Kevin Vauquelin and Dorian Godon following.

Netcompany-Ineos are not alone. TotalEnergies has also stepped down as title sponsor of the self-named second-tier French men's team they’ve worked with since 2016. The squad will race as XEFI from 2027, with a French IT company replacing TotalEnergies as title sponsor.

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The French oil giant will instead become co-title sponsor of FDJ United-Suez from 2027. The five-year deal will see Demi Vollering's team race for TotalEnergies-FDJ from next season - the longest partnership in the team’s history. The team's manager, Stephen Delcourt, hopes that the sponsorship will prove a boost to women's cycling more broadly.

“This new chapter in our team’s history should allow us to confirm our status within the world elite of women’s cycling [...] and to keep inspiring younger generations by highlighting sport as a lever for personal and professional fulfilment,” Delcourt said in a statement.

TotalEnergies first appeared on the jerseys of Ineos riders during the 2025 Tour de France, along with a reported €10 million annual bolster to the team’s budget. Since then, the team ha won two stages at the Tour de France and the white jersey at the Vuelta a España at this year; this year, the British WorldTour team won 37 times, finishing eighth in the UCI team rankings. But the 2026 Tour de France proved a blow, with Egan Bernal's 20th place overall the team’s worst GC result in fifteen years.

The arrival of TotalEnergies as a team sponsor coincided with owner Jim Ratcliffe's reported planned financial retreat from cycling. With an annual investment of around £50 million, the British millionaire and part owner of Manchester United was looking to lower his stake in the team.

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Danish IT firm Netcompany was named as a title sponsor in May of this year, bringing with them a reported €20 million per season to the team’s budget in a five-year deal. The withdrawal of TotalEnergies from the Ineos conglomerate is a blow to the British team.

“We’re grateful to everyone at TotalEnergies for their support and commitment since joining us ahead of the 2025 Tour de France," a Netcompany-Ineos spokesperson said in a statement to Domestique. "They’ve been valued partners, and we’re proud to have represented the TotalEnergies brand across two seasons of racing."