'We believe there is still a lot more to come' – Netcompany-Ineos sign British pair, including former Tour de l'Avenir winner

Netcompany-Ineos have announced the signing of former Tour de l'Avenir winner Joe Blackmore, as an overhaul continues at the British WorldTour team.

The 23-year-old will ride for the squad for the next three years, where he'll be joined in 2027 by British rider James Shaw and Frenchman Clément Champoussin, it was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

Netcompany-Ineos have now announced six new riders for 2027, and have lost riders including Filippo Ganna to Lidl-Trek, Magnus Sheffield to Uno-X Mobility and Ben Turner to Soudal Quick-Step.

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Blackmore has finished just one race in 2026 due to a persistent knee problem, and moves from NSN Cycling, the team he turned pro at as Israel-Premier Tech in 2024. That year, he won the Tour de l'Avenir, the premier under-23 race, Liège-Bastognie-Liège U23, the Tour de Taiwan and the Tour de Rwanda; this led him to be crowned Cycling Weekly's rider of the year.

"I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to spend the next three years of my career with Netcompany-Ineos," Blackmore said in a press release. "It’s been a tough 2026 for me with injuries, but it’s made me even more motivated to reach my full potential."

Geraint Thomas, Netcompany-Ineos's director of racing, said: "Joe is a rider we’ve followed closely and someone we believe has significant potential. He has already shown what he is capable of across different types of racing, but importantly we believe there is still a lot more to come.

"Our focus will be on giving him the environment, support and time to continue that progression. We’re really looking forward to welcoming him to the team and seeing what we can achieve together."

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Shaw moves to his new team after five years with EF Education-EasyPost, and made his name as a strong climber. He has signed for just a year.

"As a kid, this was the team that inspired me," the 30-year-old said. "I grew up looking up to riders like Geraint, so to now have the opportunity to pull on the jersey and become part of a team I've admired for so long is a dream come true."

"James is a real fighter," Thomas added. "He’s shown significant mental toughness throughout his career and has worked incredibly hard to establish himself at the highest level.

"He’s got a diverse skill set and brings valuable experience to the team. He’s also someone who will contribute to the strong British culture we have within the squad, both on and off the bike."

Champoussin, meanwhile, has joined from XDS Astana, adding more climbing power. The 28-year-old won a stage of the Vuelta in 2021, and will expected to help riders like Blackmore and Oscar Onley to general classification objectives.

Thomas explained the signing: "Clément brings significant experience and another dimension to the group. He's a solid, strong and consistent climber who has shown he can perform at the highest level."

Discover the full breakdown of WorldTour transfers with our guide.