British Continental UCI team O'Shea Redchilli Bikes have secured the sponsorship of steel engineering company Hutchinson for 2027, in a move their manager hopes will “revive” the team.

The London-based team will be one of only three British squads set to continue into 2027, after DAS-Hutchinson closed this year over rising costs, despite winning every women’s National Road Series since 2019. The multi-year deal will see the team race as Hutchinson O'Shea.

O'Shea’s newly installed team manager Ian Watson - previously of DAS-Hutchinson - believes that a smaller group of UCI teams at the top of the national groupings is positive.

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“It's better to have two or three strong performing teams than for four or five,” he told Cycling Weekly last week. “There aren’t enough riders to fill three UCI teams.” The squad will draw from a pool of British, Dutch and international riders to bring a “strength and depth” to the team, Watson explained.

Despite Hutchinson’s financial support, estimated to be four times that of the team’s previous annual budget, O’Shea will still have to contend with the realities of continental racing; by far the biggest obstacle in the team’s progression remains travelling to races. A second base in the Netherlands will begin to address some logistical pressure, as will their ability to cover additional costs usually footed by their riders.

“It also means we can invest more in the infrastructure, and that we can do more races and we could do them in better style,” Watson continued. “It eases what we can do for the riders. Our job is to take all the thinking and all the stress away so they arrive in the best possible position.”

But Watson and the team remain committed to racing at home, with increased investment in the O'Shea Development Team designed to develop a clear pathway from club to UCI level racing. “It's where we all start and if that goes then we're all in trouble,” Watson said.

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When it comes to the future of the bolstered team, Watson’s ambition remains modest: “For me, a successful year and the goal would be to just have a team of happy riders who can sit back at the end of the year and say that they've had their best year on a bike.

“We bring Hutchinson into this to help revive what is essentially a flagging team in O'Shea. It brings a new lease of life to the team, and to the sport in general.”