The idea that the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España ought to swap places on the cycling calendar is not a new one. With the Spanish race often too hot and the Giro peloton frequently enduring cold, wet days, the two seem ripe for a changeover.

Now, the Giro organiser RCS is seeking a calendar move, but nothing as drastic as swapping with the Vuelta. Instead, the Giro has asked the UCI for a slot a week later in the calendar. As well as ensuring that the Italian national holiday 'Republic Day' on 2 June would always fall within the race – just as Bastille Day falls within the Tour de France – RCS boss Paolo Bellino told Italy's BiciSport it would encourage more riders to attempt the Giro-Tour double.

The move could also mean that riders benefit from better weather conditions generally for the race, said Bellino.

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“With strong support from the government, we have made it clear to the UCI that we want the Giro to take place a week later,” he said, as reported by IDL Cycling.

The move would reduce the gap between the end of the Giro and the start of the Tour de France from five weeks to four, making it easier for riders to carry form for the storied Giro-Tour double, Bellino claimed.

"[It would] shorten the time between the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, so that it matches the time between the Tour and the Vuelta. From a sporting perspective, five weeks is more complicated than four. It’s not just me saying that – the coaches say so, too. The training periodisation is different. This would give many riders the opportunity to participate in both races."

The men's Giro-Tour double is something that is often tried but rarely achieved. Tadej Pogačar became the most recent double winner in 2024, following a 26-year gap since Marco Pantani completed the feat back in 1998.

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If the advantages of a four-week interim period as opposed to five are not immediately obvious to you, don't worry, they weren't immediately obvious to us either, so we sought the counsel of Cycling Weekly's resident coaching expert Andy Turner of ATP Performance. They weren't immediately obvious to him, either.

"I don't think that reducing the time between the Grand Tours is going to make it easier to double up on them," Turner told CW. But the caveat is that a week of training stress was removed, which could make it more appealing. "You've got one less week of the year that you're spending in and around [the Grand Tours], essentially," he said. "Because if you're doing the Giro-Tour double, then that extra week in between can be an extra week of stress when you're prepping for it."

The ideal training scenario between Grand Tours, Turner pointed out, is a period of rest, then hard training and then a taper into the second event. Reducing the period in-between the Giro and Tour could even have the opposite effect to the one RCS is hoping for.

"It could encourage people to skip the Giro and focus more on the Tour if there's less time between them, because I don't think you can maintain form for what would be a total of 11 weeks," he said.

Turner was keen to point out that WorldTour teams remain at the vanguard of sports science and might have strategies to capitalise on a shorter intra-race period.

At this stage the Giro's calendar shift remains a wish list item for RCS, and the 2027 race will be held in its entirety in May – beginning in Trieste on 8 May and finishing in Rome on 30 May.