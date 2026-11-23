The Maryland Cycling Classic, a UCI-sanctioned pro race held in the city of Baltimore, will not return to the calendar in 2027.

As first reported by Escape Collective, the race has failed to secure funding following the collapse of its backer, the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, in late 2025.

The event was cancelled from its September slot this year amid doubts about its future. In July, the race’s executive director Steve Brunner told Escape he and the organising committee were “bullish” about bringing the race back for 2027. The same publication reported last week that efforts to revive the race have been abandoned.

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Brunnner confirmed the Maryland Cycling Classic's demise to the Baltimore Sun last week, saying: “Without the state and city support, it was hard to move forward in earnest.

“We gave it every shot possible, but if we’re not getting the foundational support at the civic level in this case, it’s hard.”

Likewise, race president John Kelly told Escape the organisers “just couldn’t pull it together to keep the race alive”.

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

The Maryland Cycling Classic was founded in 2022 as a men’s one-day race. It carried a UCI 1.Pro classification, the tier below the WorldTour, making it the highest-ranked cycling event in the USA.

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Days before its first edition, the CEO of USA Cycling, Brendan Quirk, described it as “the most important bike race that’s happened in America in the last five years”, and said it was “a godsend” for the country’s elite racing scene.

Sep Vanmarcke, then of Israel-Premier Tech, won the inaugural 196.9km Maryland Cycling Classic. In 2023, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) took the title ahead of Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), before the race was cancelled in 2024 due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The event returned in 2025 with the addition of a separate women’s race, won by Canyon-Sram’s Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) claimed victory in the men’s race. Neither will return in 2027.

The loss of the Maryland Cycling Classic from the international calendar comes as a blow for the US scene at a time when the country has its first men’s road race champion in more than three decades, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

The UCI lists a handful of US races on its calendar for 2027, but none at .Pro level: April’s Tour of the Gila, Gran Premio New York City and Battenkill, June’s Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic, and August’s Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

There are only two WorldTour races in North America. Both take place in Canada in September: the Grand Prix de Québec and Grand Prix de Montréal.