New dates have been revealed for next year's London Nocturne, along with designs to expand and grow the multi-day event well beyond the streets of the capital's Square Mile.

The race brings world-class cycling to the epicentre of the capital, where elite riders race around a 1.4km closed-road circuit, wending and weaving through Cheapside and Bank.

British Cycling Ventures, the commercial arm of the national governing body, and Koru Sports Group have entered into a joint venture and revealed plans to grow the two-day festival of cycling that is the City of London Nocturne.

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One significant element of the announcement is a plan to potentially take the format of the event to other cities around the country in future years, capitalising on the momentum of Lloyds Tour of Britain and the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event in Glasgow, which has seen a surge of interest and huge ticket sales.

The roots of the race go back to the Newport Nocturne in Shropshire, run since 2001, which attracted big names over the years, including Mark Cavendish. In London, the concept was supercharged with the advent of the Smithfield Nocturne in 2007, organised by James Pope (now of Koru Sports) and backed by Rapha and Condor Cycles.

After an eight-year hiatus from 2018, the event returned as the London Nocturne in 2025, and it took place again this summer, in front of large crowds. As per today’s announcement, next year it will, return on the weekend of 11–12 June 2027, to the Square Mile Race Circuit, set against the instantly recognisable backdrop of the Royal Exchange and London City skyline.

Beside the road racing, the programme of events includes a popular Penny Farthing Race, a legendary Brompton Folding Bike Race and the new Voi Bike Challenge, all of which takes place amid a rolling street party of live music, pop-up food stalls and an eclectic range of entertainment.

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“This is another significant moment in the major events vision of British Cycling Ventures, and the commercial growth of major city racing in the UK,” said Darren Henry, Managing Director of British Cycling Ventures.

“The innovation and plans for growth of the Nocturne from Koru Sports Group is significant for cycling in the country, and this joint venture brings together the best expertise in our sport to deliver huge impact through high-quality events.

“After hosting a brilliant event in the heart of London this year, it will continue to produce a spectacular atmosphere for riders and fans alike and make it an event not to be missed.”

James Pope from Koru Sports Groups added: “I've been privileged to have been organising cycling events for over two decades in the UK and have worked closely with British Cycling during this time.

“The plans and ambition of British Cycling Ventures present an exciting opportunity to introduce a new major city racing concept in the UK starting with the City of London Nocturne.

“This partnership will help us create a new world class city event format that will be a major boost to the UK racing scene, creating a fantastic experience for riders and cycling fans.”