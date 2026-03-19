"The Nocturne is a great way to merge elite-level racing with inclusive activities and entertainment" - James Pope, the architect of a new central London cycling extravaganza, has ambitions to take the format to other cities too

A new mid-summer cycling event is set to take place in central London this June, it was confirmed today. The City of London Nocturne, first announced in December, is a reimagined and rejuvenated version of the popular Smithfield Nocturne, which ran for a decade before finishing in 2017. This time around the action will be spread across two days, and it will see teams including pro riders racing around closed-road circuits right in the heart of The City.

Scheduled to take place across Friday and Saturday 12–13 June, the event promises to be a spectacle of skill and a festival of fast-paced pedalling action, with an inclusive race programme that will partner pros with keen amateurs, before pitting them against one another on the historic streets of London's financial epicentre.

The event is being staged by James Pope, the man behind the original Smithfield Nocturne, who has ambitions to take the format beyond the Big Smoke, to other cities around Britain.

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"It's really exciting to be collaborating with the City of London again," Pope told us. "Sports and culture is a key part of the City's Global Sport and Destination City strategy so an event like the Nocturne is a great way to merge elite-level racing with more inclusive activities and entertainment.

“The new two day format and race circuit is going to create a much bigger and better event. The plan is to grow this year on year and become an annual major event in the City of London. I've also been working closely with British Cycling to bring this to life as part of their mission to boost the UK race scene and with their support, we are hoping to expand the concept to other major cities over the coming years."

(Image credit: Nocturne)

Starting at midday on Friday 12 June, the action will kick off with the GOSH City Criterium Pro-Am, which will allow corporate teams to race alongside elite riders. City firms are being invited to enter teams of four riders to take part in this team-relay format race on a closed-road circuit around Guildhall.

By harnessing contributions from corporate teams, who will be able to 'bid' to add elite riders to their ranks, money will be raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Already three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy and track and road pro Rob Hayles have signed up.

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(Image credit: Nocturne)

The event will culminate on Saturday 13 June with a series of elite UCI-registered races, which will see prominent British and international male and female riders speeding around Guildhall and Cheapside, between Bank Junction and St Paul’s Cathedral, with the Bishopsgate City skyline forming a world-famous backdrop. Free for spectators, crowds are expected to line the streets of The City, and the elite races will be televised and broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Beside the competitive action, the event will feature elements including community activities, disability cycling, British Cycling sanctioned races for amateur cyclists and fun races including the Brompton Folding Bike race, Penny Farthing Race and Voi Bike Challenge, all taking place amid a street party vibe, with live music, food stalls and entertainment.