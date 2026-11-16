'It should allow us to confirm our status among the world elite' – Demi Vollering's FDJ United-Suez bring TotalEnergies onboard as title sponsor

FDJ United-Suez, the team of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner Demi Vollering, will be known as TotalEnergies-FDJ United from January, it was announced on Monday evening.

The French team, ranked second in the Women's WorldTour at the end of 2026, has signed a five-year deal with oil and gas giant TotalEnergies, one of France's biggest companies.

FDJ were one of the teams of the season, winning the Tour, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Giro d'Italia Women through Vollering, Paris-Roubaix through Franzi Koch, and Strade Bianche with Elis Chabbey.

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It marks a new involvement of TotalEnergies in pro cycling; up until this season, it sponsored a men's team, TotalEnergies, and is also a jersey sponsor of men's WorldTour team Netcompany-Ineos. FDJ United has been a long-term backer of the team, and is the operator of France's national lottery.

The women's team was founded in 2006, originally as Vienne Futuroscope, and has gone through many iterations before its current world-beating version.

"We are immensely proud today," FDJ United-Suez general manager Stephen Delcourt said in a press release. "We are welcoming one of the greatest national economic success stories to our sporting project, TotalEnergies, which, alongside FDJ United, will support our national and international ambitions over the next five years.

"This new chapter in our team's history should allow us to confirm our status among the world elite of women's cycling, but also to continue to realize two pillars of our mission: to promote women's sport and to continue to inspire younger generations by highlighting sport as a lever for personal and professional development. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the SUEZ Group, which has enabled us to reach many milestones since 2022."

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"After more than 10 years supporting the TotalEnergies men’s team, TotalEnergies is continuing its commitment to cycling by turning its attention to women’s cycling," Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said." TotalEnergies is very pleased to contribute to the visibility and development of women’s cycling at the highest international level. We are proud to support these champions in their ambitions and to share values ​​that are dear to us: team spirit, a taste for performance, and the desire to progress together.

"This commitment also reflects our desire to give women their rightful place in sport as well as in business. We are delighted that this leading team will be representing us alongside FDJ United."