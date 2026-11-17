After a period of "soul searching", Rapha has returned to the WorldTour with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe; the brand says it has one aim in mind: to make the "fastest kit in the world".

Announced on Tuesday, the British kit brand has linked up with the German squad of Remco Evenepoel in a "multi-year" agreement, starting in January, which will see the pair work alongside Rapha's existing agreement with USA Cycling on an integrated research and development programme.

Rapha's chief product officer Joel Natale says the ambition "is to build the fastest kit in the world", and that the WorldTour is the "ultimate testing ground".

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He added that the brand had concluded it would only be worth going back to the WorldTour if "we could win", the move coming months after a "proposed organisational restructure" and the resignation of its CEO, Fran Millar.

Speaking last week at a launch event, he explained: "We want to be a great partner, we want to give the team an advantage that no-one else has. Also all of us here at Rapha want to put [the brand] back where we belong, at the front of races, on the podium, on the top step. We want to partner [with] incredible stories.

"We sat down with Dan [Bigham, the squad's head of engineering] and the team, and the R&D challenge was really exciting for us. We wouldn't have got the chance to work with such talent in every team, they pushed us hard, and we were ready at Rapha to reset our image for a new generation of cycling."

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's CEO, Ralph Denk, said that the partnership was the "perfect fit". "The vision of Rapha and our mission is really matching," he said. "Then we had to find out how good the product currently was. We had really good, fruitful conversations. I heard willingness to learn and make the product better with the feedback of the team."

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However, new kit will not be the magic bullet for Evenepoel to be able to beat Tadej Pogačar, he cautioned.

"Clothing is important, but we know how big the gap is between Pogačar, Remco and others," Denk said. "I can tell you, it's a huge gap, you cannot close with clothing... He's really an athlete from another planet."

That said, Bigham commented that the partnership was "unique and game-changing", and that Rapha and Red Bull were working together to push the frontier forward for clothing in cycling. To that end, the team have hired a top aerodynamicist and someone who has a PhD in jellyfish propulsion to work together.

"I expect most probably expect me to say that we want to have the fastest kit, and that's true, but that is an outcome," Bigham explained. "We want to understand aerodynamics and clothing aerodynamics, to a degree that's not been done before. But having great knowledge and not executing on that is basically just having a hobby, and that's pointless.

"We're here to win bike races. You can execute on performance, but if you never move your knowledge forward with the execution, then it will just stall and stagnate. That's where apparel in cycling is now. There's only so much knowledge out there. The exciting bit is to bring the knowledge together with the execution, and being genuinely world-class at both."

Rapha previously outfitted Team Sky for four seasons between 2013 and 2016, before supplying the EF Pro Cycling men's and Women's WorldTour teams between 2019 and 2025. It also kitted out Women's WorldTour team Canyon-SRAM for multiple seasons. Last year, after leaving the WorldTour, it was announced that Rapha would partner USA Cycling heading towards the LA Olympics in 2028.

"While we were out of the WorldTour we had plenty of time to do some soul searching, and really work out what we wanted to do next," Natale said. "We have obviously been able to partner [with] a hugely dominant and winning team like Team Sky, and then with EF, we tried to bring something different to the sport, focused on growing the sport. What we really felt was that we could only go back into the sport if we were able to do both those things at the same time.

"It would only be worth going back if we could win, but win with character, and go beyond that and try and transform the sport. To achieve great things, you have to have a shared vision, and go forward together. Everyone knows what Red Bull has done to every sport it's been in."

On Rapha, Red Bull and USA Cycling working together, he added: "It was clear from really early on that Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and USA Cycling were willing to have a partnership, to share in what we could achieve together. That meant we were able to work on an agreement across all, we're sharing funding, we're sharing research, we're focused on the same outcomes. We've had to invest, the team has worked incredibly hard, long hours, to get stuff done."

In September, it was revealed that Rapha was set to have a "proposed organisational restructure and a formal consultation process", as the company prepares to post deepening financial losses. Despite this, Rapha said that its "strategy is working". Its CEO, Fran Millar, also resigned that month.

The 2027 Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe kit will launch in December.