Final tickets go on sale for British Cyclo-cross World Cup round as huge demand sees capacity increased

Three thousand more tickets have gone on sale for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Glasgow this December, after the original allocation of 12,000 sold out.

This is the final tranche of tickets which will be sold for the first World Cup round in Britain since 2014, after an extra 2,000 had already been added on, British Cycling announced on Friday.

Organised by the UCI and organisers Flanders Classics, the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup is the marquee series of CX and a winter highlight for cycling fans, with thousands of spectators attending each round to witness riders racing across challenging courses, tackling grass, mud and obstacles.

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Most of these take place in CX's heartlands of Belgium and the Netherlands, and Glasgow will be just the second British host of the World Cup after Milton Keynes in 2014. The long absence, plus a wave of interest in elite cycling possibly accelerated by anticipation ahead of the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grand Départs being hosted in Britain, has meant demand for tickets has exceeded expectations.

Contested across a total of 12 rounds, the 2026–27 CX World Cup kicks off on Friday 27 November in the Czech city of Ostrava, where competitors will race around a former mining site. Round takes place in Tábor, also in the Czech Republic, on Sunday 29 November, and then it's Scotland's turn.

The highly anticipated third round will take place on Sunday 13 December in Kelvingrove Park, a 34-hectare Victorian park in Glasgow’s West End. When the location of the event was first announced, Cameron Mason, the four-time British cyclo-cross champion who hails from the nearby Scottish town of Linlithgow predicted that: “It’s going to be the biggest moment in my career.”

The last few tickets, which cost around £31.50 per adult (with concessions and family rates available) can currently be bought through Ticketmaster, but they are going fast. BC are working on the event with partners Event Scotland, Glasgow Life, and Flanders Classics.

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Darren Henry, managing director of British Cycling Ventures, said: "We are pleased to announce the final release of 3,000 tickets, as we look to welcome 15,000 passionate cycling fans to Glasgow. The response to ticket sales reinforces our ambition to build a diverse portfolio of world-class cycling events across multiple disciplines and showcases fans’ appetite for similar events and creating a memorable experience as we continue to look to grow cycling in the UK."