Overview 1st and 2nd Round take place in Ostrava and Tabor, Czechia (27 & 29 November) Stream free on UCI YouTube (countries without a broadcaster) Unblock your stream with NordVPN — 78% off for Black Friday

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup is set to begin on Friday 27 November in Ostrava, Czechia, followed by a second round just two days later on Sunday 29 November in Tábor, also Czechia.

There will be 12 rounds of the top-level cyclo-cross competition, all building up to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Ostend from 29-31 January 2027.

The UCI World Cup is the highest-tier across the cyclo-cross season, and dovetails with other top series like the Superprestige and the X2O Trofee.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the UCI World Cup wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

UK: TNT Sports/HBO Max (£25.99/mon)

TNT Sports/HBO Max (£25.99/mon) US & Canada: Flobikes (USD$39.99/mon, CAN$49.99/mon)

Flobikes (USD$39.99/mon, CAN$49.99/mon) Australia: Stan (from AUD$9.99/mon + AUD$20/mon sports add-on)

Stan (from AUD$9.99/mon + AUD$20/mon sports add-on) Free coverage: UCI YouTube (geo-restricted)

UCI YouTube (geo-restricted) Anywhere: Watch your usual stream while abroad with NordVPN

Can I watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup for free?

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup will air for free in the Netherlands, Belgium and countries without an official broadcaster (do note that not every event will be available for free). Find the table of free broadcasters below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region / Territory Free Streaming Platform Belgium VRT, RTBF Netherlands NOS Global (Selected Countries) UCI YouTube Channel

How to watch the UCI World Cup while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions in place, meaning they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch the UCI World Cup while on the move.

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How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the UK

In the UK, fans will be able to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max, which is £25.99/month if you sign-up for a 12-month term.

TNT Sports can be added to a TV provider package as well. Sky Sports, EE and Virgin Media all offer their channels.

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the UCI World Cup is on FloBikes.

In the US, plans are available at $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year.

In Canada, subscriptions are available from CAN$39.99 per month or CAN$203.88 per year. It's worth noting that FloBikes broadcasts almost every major cycling event in Canada, including cyclo-cross, the Grand Tours and the UCI WorldTour season.

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Stan Sport.

You'll need to add the Stan Sport package ($20 per month) to a base Stan subscription (from $9.99 per month).

What to expect from UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

The double-header in Czechia to kick-start the UCI World Cup will bring the CX stars out.

Lucinda Brand of Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions, the world champion, has started the season well, with seven wins, although she was beaten last time out at the X2O Trofee by Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon). Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) is always a favourite, while former world champion Fem van Empel (Specialized Tmrw) is always one to watch.

There are also a series of road stars turning their attention to 'cross, including Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM), Shirin van Anrooij and Blanka Vas (Lidl-Trek).

In the men's race, Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has won four out of four this year, including the European Championships. He'll race the returning Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), and British champion Cameron Mason (777tv) among others.

2026-27 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Location Date 1 Ostrava, Czechia 27 November 2 Tábor, Czechia 29 November 3 Glasgow, UK 13 December 4 Antwerp, Belgium 19 December 5 Koksijde, Belgium 20 December 6 Gavere, Belgium 26 December 7 Namur, Belgium 27 December 8 Besançon, France 29 December 9 Zonhoven, Belgium 3 January 10 Benidorm, Spain 17 January 11 Hamme, Belgium 23 January 12 Hoogerheide, Netherlands 24 January

See also: Cycling TV and streaming guide