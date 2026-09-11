GPs Québec and Montréal 2026 are a pair of one-day sister races, with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec taking place on Friday 11 September and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal following on Sunday 13 September.

As well as being the UCI World Tour's only two stops in North America, this year's GPs Québec and Montréal will serve as an amuse-bouche for the UCI Road World Championships taking place in La Métropole later this month.

As a result, the "Canadian classics" have attracted a stellar field, headlined by Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Tom Pidcock (Pinarello–Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).

GP Quebec and Montreal 2026: Need to Know Free Streams: CBC Gem (Canada), L'Equipe (France)

CBC Gem (Canada), L'Equipe (France) Watch Anywhere: Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (75% off)

Evenepoel and Del Toro each made the Tour de France podium in July, while Pidcock finished in the top 10. The 19-year-old sensation Paul Seixas fell just outside the medal positions, and could well be a dark horse for silverware in Canada.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma–Lease a Bike), Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates XRG) are among the other big names to have also declared, though it'll be worth keeping an eye out for Michael Matthews (Team Jayco–AlUla), who's won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec a record three times and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal once.

The Québec route is particularly suited to puncheurs, incorporating 2,780m of elevation gain across 20 laps of the 10.3km circuit, while the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal's 13.4km Mount Royal circuit will up the climbing with 4,304m of elevation gain across 16 laps. The route will be very similar to the one employed at the UCI Road World Championships in the city later in September.

Below, Cycling Weekly has put together all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch GPs Québec and Montréal wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching GPs Québec and Montréal

Can I watch GPs Québec and Montréal 2026 for free?

Yes, free GP Quebec and Montreal coverage is available in Canada and France.

The races are being shown on CBC Gem in Canada and on L'Equipe in France.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if either of these channels would be your usual port of call but you're not in Canada or France right now, you'll need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch GP Quebec and Montreal while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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How to watch GPs Québec and Montréal 2026 in the UK

In the UK, the races are being shown live across TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channels, with the Quebec GP (Friday) on TNT Sports 2 and the Montreal GP (Sunday) on TNT Sports 3. Check the schedule here.

The coverage will also be available to live stream online and on mobile devices via HBO Max, with a package price of £30.99 per month.

How to watch GPs Québec and Montréal 2026 in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of GP Quebec and Montreal is divided across HBO Max for those in the US and free-to-air CBC Gem for those in Canada.

HBO Max starts at $18.49 per month for a plan that includes live sports, though you'll get more for your money if you sign up for a longer period, or bundle your subscription with Disney+ and Hulu.

To watch CBC Gem online, all you need to do is create an account.

How to watch GPs Québec and Montréal 2026 in Australia

In Australia, Flobikes is showing GP Québec and Montréal 2026. A subscription costs AU$39.99 per month or AU$155.88 per year.

▶︎ Read More: How to watch cycling for free in 2026

2026 GPs Québec and Montréal start and finish times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Date Start Finish Distance Laps Type Estimated schedule (BST) Quebec Grand Prix 11 September Avenue George VI Avenue George VI 206km 20 Hilly 4pm-9:05pm Montreal Grand Prix 13 September Avenue du Parc Avenue du Parc 214.4km 16 Hilly 3:15pm-8:45pm