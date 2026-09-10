Vuelta a España stage 18 individual time trial start times

First rider down the start ramp at 2:07pm CEST, last rider at 4:55pm

Adam Becket&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Primož Roglič on his time trial bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The 2026 Vuelta a España goes into crunch time over the coming days with the individual time trial on Thursday 10 September, preceding two big days in the mountains before the finale in Granada.

Stage 18's 32.1km time trial will help decide the direction of the race's overall classification, as there is just 2:10 minutes separating the top three riders. Anyone with GC ambitions, be it the podium or the top ten, will need to bring their A-game. It is also the last chance for time trial specialists to win a stage, the first since the opening day in Monaco, and for the teams left with nothing to show from the race in the wake of Visma Lease-a-bike and UAE winning 10 of the 17 stages so far.

With stage one victor – Tadej Pogačar, remember him? – absent, the stage is clear for someone else to step up, whether that be a TT specialist like Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) or Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling), or a GC rider who is strong against the clock, like Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Latest Videos FromCycling Weekly

With just over 150m of climbing in today's 32.1km effort, it is almost certainly a stage for the specialists who have spent time warming down in their TT positions after stages. How leader Enric Mas does will also be key. The Spanish climber typically loses time in flat time trials - 3:51 minutes in 42km to Jonas Vingegaard at the Giro d'Italia this May - but with the red jersey to defend, and home fans behind him, will have added motivation to apply himself.

The timing points come at 11.5km and 22km. The first rider will be the lanterne rouge, or last man on general classification, Mathias Norsgaard (Lidl-Trek) at 2:07pm CEST (1:07pm BST/8:07am EDT), with riders the heading out at minute intervals until Raúl García Pierna (Movistar) at 4:15pm CEST, at which time there will be two-minute gaps all the way to Enric Mas (Movistar) at 4:55pm CEST.

Favourites to look out for include Hayter, Küng, Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Roglič and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Vuelta a España stage 18 ITT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Start times

Start order

Rider

Start time (CEST)

1

Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek

14:07:00

2

Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla

14:08:00

3

Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis

14:09:00

4

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:10:00

5

Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step

14:11:00

6

Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla

14:12:00

7

Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:13:00

8

Marc Brustenga (Esp) Kern Pharma

14:14:00

9

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

14:15:00

10

Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

14:17:00

11

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

14:18:00

12

Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:19:00

13

César Macías (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH

14:20:00

14

Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

14:21:00

15

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:22:00

16

Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:23:00

17

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:24:00

18

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

14:25:00

19

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:26:00

20

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla

14:27:00

21

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla

14:28:00

22

Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost

14:29:00

23

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

14:30:00

24

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

14:31:00

25

Sinuhé Fernández (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH

14:32:00

26

Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana

14:33:00

27

Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL

14:34:00

28

Iñigo Elosegui (Esp) Kern Pharma

14:35:00

29

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:36:00

30

David de la Cruz (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5

14:37:00

31

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:38:00

32

Iván Cobo (Esp) Kern Pharma

14:39:00

33

Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

14:40:00

34

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

14:41:00

35

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma

14:42:00

36

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost

14:43:00

37

Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:44:00

38

Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis

14:45:00

39

Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek

14:46:00

40

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana

14:47:00

41

Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team

14:48:00

42

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

14:49:00

43

Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling

14:50:00

44

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar

14:51:00

45

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

14:52:00

46

Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

14:53:00

47

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:54:00

48

Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

14:55:00

49

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5

14:56:00

50

Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:57:00

51

Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma

14:58:00

52

Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:59:00

53

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché

15:00:00

54

Jesús Herrada (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH

15:01:00

55

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

15:02:00

56

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:03:00

57

João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:04:00

58

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:05:00

59

Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos

15:06:00

60

Roland Thalmann (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:07:00

61

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

15:08:00

62

Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana

15:09:00

63

Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar

15:10:00

64

Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:11:00

65

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

15:12:00

66

Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar

15:13:00

67

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:14:00

68

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM

15:15:00

69

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:16:00

70

Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility

15:17:00

71

Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:18:00

72

Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla

15:19:00

73

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH

15:20:00

74

Marcel Camprubí (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:21:00

75

Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH

15:22:00

76

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:23:00

77

Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:24:00

78

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:25:00

79

Pau Miquel (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

15:26:00

80

Fabian Weiss (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:27:00

81

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

15:28:00

82

Ibon Ruiz (Spa) Kern Pharma

15:29:00

83

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

15:30:00

84

Pau Marti Soriano (Esp) NSN Cycling

15:31:00

85

William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:32:00

86

Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany-Ineos

15:33:00

87

Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility

15:34:00

88

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:35:00

89

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek

15:36:00

90

Stefan Küng (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:37:00

91

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

15:38:00

92

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling

15:39:00

93

Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:40:00

94

Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious

15:41:00

95

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

15:42:00

96

Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:43:00

97

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:44:00

98

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

15:45:00

99

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

15:46:00

100

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

15:47:00

101

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:48:00

102

Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché

15:49:00

103

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:50:00

104

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:51:00

105

Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:52:00

106

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:53:00

107

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

15:54:00

108

Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:55:00

109

Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Netcompany-Ineos

15:56:00

110

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

15:57:00

111

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

15:58:00

112

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5

15:59:00

113

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana

16:00:00

114

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

16:01:00

115

José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH

16:02:00

116

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

16:03:00

117

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

16:04:00

118

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:05:00

119

Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

16:06:00

120

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

16:07:00

121

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

16:08:00

122

Urko Berrade (Esp) Kern Pharma

16:09:00

123

Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos

16:10:00

124

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

16:11:00

125

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla

16:12:00

126

Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché

16:13:00

127

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany-Ineos

16:14:00

128

Raúl García Pierna (Esp) Movistar

16:15:00

129

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

16:17:00

130

Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling

16:19:00

131

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

16:21:00

132

Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla

16:23:00

133

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH

16:25:00

134

Juan Felipe Rodriguez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost

16:27:00

135

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:29:00

136

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

16:31:00

137

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:33:00

138

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

16:35:00

139

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:37:00

140

Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

16:39:00

141

Cristián Rodríguez (Esp) XDS Astana

16:41:00

142

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

16:43:00

143

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

16:45:00

144

Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany-Ineos

16:47:00

145

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

16:49:00

146

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:51:00

147

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM

16:53:00

148

Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team

16:55:00
Explore More
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News Editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.