Vuelta a España stage 18 individual time trial start times

The 2026 Vuelta a España goes into crunch time over the coming days with the individual time trial on Thursday 10 September, preceding two big days in the mountains before the finale in Granada.

Stage 18's 32.1km time trial will help decide the direction of the race's overall classification, as there is just 2:10 minutes separating the top three riders. Anyone with GC ambitions, be it the podium or the top ten, will need to bring their A-game. It is also the last chance for time trial specialists to win a stage, the first since the opening day in Monaco, and for the teams left with nothing to show from the race in the wake of Visma Lease-a-bike and UAE winning 10 of the 17 stages so far.

With stage one victor – Tadej Pogačar, remember him? – absent, the stage is clear for someone else to step up, whether that be a TT specialist like Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) or Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling), or a GC rider who is strong against the clock, like Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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With just over 150m of climbing in today's 32.1km effort, it is almost certainly a stage for the specialists who have spent time warming down in their TT positions after stages. How leader Enric Mas does will also be key. The Spanish climber typically loses time in flat time trials - 3:51 minutes in 42km to Jonas Vingegaard at the Giro d'Italia this May - but with the red jersey to defend, and home fans behind him, will have added motivation to apply himself.

The timing points come at 11.5km and 22km. The first rider will be the lanterne rouge, or last man on general classification, Mathias Norsgaard (Lidl-Trek) at 2:07pm CEST (1:07pm BST/8:07am EDT), with riders the heading out at minute intervals until Raúl García Pierna (Movistar) at 4:15pm CEST, at which time there will be two-minute gaps all the way to Enric Mas (Movistar) at 4:55pm CEST.

Favourites to look out for include Hayter, Küng, Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Roglič and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Vuelta a España stage 18 ITT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start times Start order Rider Start time (CEST) 1 Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek 14:07:00 2 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla 14:08:00 3 Louis Rouland (Fra) Cofidis 14:09:00 4 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 14:10:00 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal Quick-Step 14:11:00 6 Asbjørn Hellemose (Den) Jayco AlUla 14:12:00 7 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:13:00 8 Marc Brustenga (Esp) Kern Pharma 14:14:00 9 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:15:00 10 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 14:17:00 11 Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL 14:18:00 12 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:19:00 13 César Macías (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH 14:20:00 14 Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 14:21:00 15 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 14:22:00 16 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 14:23:00 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 14:24:00 18 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 14:25:00 19 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 14:26:00 20 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Jayco AlUla 14:27:00 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco AlUla 14:28:00 22 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 14:29:00 23 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar 14:30:00 24 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 14:31:00 25 Sinuhé Fernández (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH 14:32:00 26 Darren van Bekkum (Ned) XDS Astana 14:33:00 27 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 14:34:00 28 Iñigo Elosegui (Esp) Kern Pharma 14:35:00 29 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 14:36:00 30 David de la Cruz (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 14:37:00 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech 14:38:00 32 Iván Cobo (Esp) Kern Pharma 14:39:00 33 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:40:00 34 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 14:41:00 35 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Kern Pharma 14:42:00 36 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 14:43:00 37 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 14:44:00 38 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Cofidis 14:45:00 39 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek 14:46:00 40 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana 14:47:00 41 Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 14:48:00 42 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 14:49:00 43 Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling 14:50:00 44 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar 14:51:00 45 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 14:52:00 46 Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 14:53:00 47 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 14:54:00 48 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 14:55:00 49 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 14:56:00 50 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:57:00 51 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Kern Pharma 14:58:00 52 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 14:59:00 53 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché 15:00:00 54 Jesús Herrada (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH 15:01:00 55 Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis 15:02:00 56 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:03:00 57 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:04:00 58 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:05:00 59 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos 15:06:00 60 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:07:00 61 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 15:08:00 62 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 15:09:00 63 Iván Romeo (Spa) Movistar 15:10:00 64 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 15:11:00 65 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 15:12:00 66 Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar 15:13:00 67 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:14:00 68 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 15:15:00 69 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 15:16:00 70 Simon Dalby (Den) Uno-X Mobility 15:17:00 71 Thomas Gloag (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 15:18:00 72 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco AlUla 15:19:00 73 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH 15:20:00 74 Marcel Camprubí (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 15:21:00 75 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos Burpellet BH 15:22:00 76 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15:23:00 77 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:24:00 78 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 15:25:00 79 Pau Miquel (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 15:26:00 80 Fabian Weiss (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:27:00 81 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 15:28:00 82 Ibon Ruiz (Spa) Kern Pharma 15:29:00 83 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 15:30:00 84 Pau Marti Soriano (Esp) NSN Cycling 15:31:00 85 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:32:00 86 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany-Ineos 15:33:00 87 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 15:34:00 88 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:35:00 89 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 15:36:00 90 Stefan Küng (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:37:00 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 15:38:00 92 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling 15:39:00 93 Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:40:00 94 Attila Valter (Hun) Bahrain Victorious 15:41:00 95 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 15:42:00 96 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 15:43:00 97 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 15:44:00 98 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 15:45:00 99 James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:46:00 100 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 15:47:00 101 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 15:48:00 102 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 15:49:00 103 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:50:00 104 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:51:00 105 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 15:52:00 106 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:53:00 107 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 15:54:00 108 Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:55:00 109 Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Netcompany-Ineos 15:56:00 110 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 15:57:00 111 Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 15:58:00 112 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 15:59:00 113 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) XDS Astana 16:00:00 114 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 16:01:00 115 José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH 16:02:00 116 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 16:03:00 117 Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 16:04:00 118 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 16:05:00 119 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 16:06:00 120 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 16:07:00 121 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 16:08:00 122 Urko Berrade (Esp) Kern Pharma 16:09:00 123 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos 16:10:00 124 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 16:11:00 125 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 16:12:00 126 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 16:13:00 127 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany-Ineos 16:14:00 128 Raúl García Pierna (Esp) Movistar 16:15:00 129 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 16:17:00 130 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling 16:19:00 131 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 16:21:00 132 Finlay Pickering (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 16:23:00 133 Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos Burpellet BH 16:25:00 134 Juan Felipe Rodriguez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 16:27:00 135 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM 16:29:00 136 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 16:31:00 137 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 16:33:00 138 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana 16:35:00 139 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike 16:37:00 140 Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 16:39:00 141 Cristián Rodríguez (Esp) XDS Astana 16:41:00 142 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 16:43:00 143 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 16:45:00 144 Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany-Ineos 16:47:00 145 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 16:49:00 146 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:51:00 147 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM 16:53:00 148 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 16:55:00

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