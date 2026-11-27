Rabobank is to become the new title partner of Visma-Lease a Bike women, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Dutch Women's WorldTour squad will be known as Rabobank-Lease a Bike from 2027, the team revealed. The news comes after it was confirmed that Visma would be stepping back from its role as title sponsor of the squad, becoming a "founding partner" instead. The new identity of the men's team is still unknown.

A press release reads: "The title sponsorship underlines Rabobank’s confidence in the team and its ambition to further grow women’s cycling. Together, Rabobank and the team will develop initiatives to raise the profile of women’s cycling and encourage more girls to take up the sport."

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

The Dutch bank was already a jersey sponsor of Visma-Lease a Bike from 2025, returning to the successor of the squad it was title sponsor of from 1996 to 2012. It also sponsored the women's Rabobank-Liv team from 2012 to 2016.

Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge said: "Given our shared history, the return of the Rabobank name as a title partner is a special moment. It demonstrates Rabobank’s confidence in our team and in the future of women’s cycling. We are proud to build on that confidence together."

Rabobank originally left the men's sport after the American doping authority - USADA - presented its damning report into doping in professional cycling in 2012; the report was the one which saw Lance Armstrong stripped of his seven titles.

At that point, Bert Bruggink, a member of Rabobank's board, said: "We are no longer convinced that the international professional world of cycling can make this a clean and fair sport. We are not confident that this will change for the better in the foreseeable future."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It continued sponsoring a women's team until 2016, with star riders including Marianne Vos, Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten, and Kasia Niewiadoma. Star riders on the men's Rabobank over the years included Robbie McEwen, Óscar Freire and Michael Rasmussen. Vos will once again ride for Rabobank from next season.

"When we returned to cycling last year, our ambition was to give the sport a boost, with a focus on elite sport, talent development and grassroots sport in the Netherlands," Carlo van Kemenade, a member of Rabobank's board, said. "Our return generated a great deal of positivity and enthusiasm. By taking on a greater role in women’s cycling, we are building on that momentum. This reflects who we are as a cooperative bank and our commitment to local communities.

"From the first introduction to the sport to competing at the highest level, we want to contribute to a sport in which talent has even more opportunities to flourish. For us, that is the power of investing in sport together."