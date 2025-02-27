Rabobank returns to professional cycling after almost a decade away

The Dutch bank has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Visma-Lease a Bike

Anna van der Breggen wins La Flèche Wallonne for Rabobank Liv in 2016
Adam Becket
Rabobank is set to return to the world of professional cycling, almost a decade after it last sponsored a team.

The Dutch bank will become a jersey sponsor of Visma-Lease a Bike from July, returning to the successor of the squad it was title sponsor of from 1996 to 2012. It also sponsored the women's Rabobank-Liv team from 2012 to 2016.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

