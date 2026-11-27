Welcome to the best Black Friday cycling deals 2026, brought to you by the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting team! We'll be here all weekend, right through to the final minutes of Cyber Monday, to bring you the best deals for cyclists in this final weekend of November.
Our dealhunters, product experts and editors have already been in the listings, tracking prices and highlighting the best deals, and with the big day now upon us, we are going to bring all we find right here–LIVE!
With many discounts already live, like this lowest-ever price on the Cycplus AS2 electric pump, and these 20+ Garmin Black Friday deals. Plus, save up to 27% on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift; we are already off to a good start.
Our team is cutting through the inflated RRPs and suspicious "savings" to bring you the bikes, tech, and winter kit we genuinely recommend. Keep this page bookmarked and hit refresh throughout the day—we’ll be posting flash sales, stock alerts, and our top picks right here.
Black Friday Cycling Deals
USA
- Leadout Sale, up to 50% off - Competitive Cyclist
- Today's best Black Friday Bike deals - Amazon US
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Sale and clearance offers - Mike's Bikes
- Over 500 products on sale - REI
- Savings on bikes, parts and accessories - Specialized Bikes
- Save on end-of-line - Rapha US Achieve Sale
- Save up to $800 - Wattbike
- Black Friday Deals - Garmin US
UK
- Black Friday Deals - Sigma Sports
- Today's best bike deals - Amazon UK
- Cyber Week Sale - Zwift
- Enjoy up to 50% off - Decathlon UK
- Black Friday Price Guarantee - Balfes Bikes
- Black Friday Deals Save up to 60% Off - Tredz
- Archive Sale - Castelli Cycling
- Black Friday price guarantee - Hunt Bike Wheels
- More for less - Ribble Cycles
- Save up to £500 - Wattbike
Black Friday Cycling Deals of the Day
The Cycplus AS2 electric bike pump is one of our Top Electric Bike Pumps of 2026. It earned this recognition for its excellent speed and accuracy, making it our preferred choice for performance and ease of use. Only its sibling, the AS2 Pro, beats it, and it's also 24% off.
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The Road Bike (11380) delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build with a working drivetrain, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customizable touches like a removable water bottle and a rear safety light complete this sleek, display-ready model.
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Top Black Friday Deals - US
The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is our best-value pick for a bike computer. Tadej Pogačar also uses it, so if it's good enough for him, it should deliver for you, too.
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Another small but worthwhile mention of a discount. According to our experts, the Favero pedals take some beating when it comes to the best power-meter pedals, so any discount is worth it.
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Gore may no longer be around; however, there are still plenty of deals to be snapped up on legacy stock. This could be your last chance to grab Gorewear clothing before it's gone forever.
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Garmin was the brand to beat in our Best Radar Bike Lights test earlier in the year, but the market leader and creator of the category held its place with the latest Varia RearVue 820
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The Muc-Off Airmach was praised in our Best Electric Bike Pump Mega Test for its excellent ergonomics. Its considered design makes it ideal for use in cooler temperatures, although it is slightly heavier than its main rival, Cycplus.
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Other great US Black Friday cycling deals...
- 25% Off with Competitive Cyclist - Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3
- $300 off, now just $999 - Zwift Ride V2 Bundle
- Save $100 - Garmin Edge 550
- Save 30% and over $100 - Specialized S-Works Torch Lace Shoes
- 10% off - Wahoo Kickr Core 2 Inc. Free Mat with Zwift
- Nearly 60% off - DryGuy Force DX Shoe Dryer
Top Black Friday Deals - UK
We have been big advocates of the SeeMee range from Magicshine here at CW for several years now. It is still our best rear bike light, despite the onslaught of the best radar lights and as always, at a fantastic discount.
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Van Rysel is that brand keeping the influx of chinese race bike honest, and arguably the RCR-R was way ahead of this current influx. With frances next hope at a tour win Paul Sexias riding what looks to be a new version of the RCR, much of this year, it looks like this is the clear our before some new lands.
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Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar with this 29% off deal at Tredz. This deal was hard to come by; the Trenta has been a popular choice after the Slovenian's incredible success. Maybe it is the Tufts we will never know, but we do know that if it's good enough for Tadej, it will be good enough for us mere mortals.
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The Hammerhead Karoo is now in its third iteration, building on the already brilliant Karoo 2 and, as a result, remains our best bike computer. Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned the Karoo is "a formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo".
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I love these Winter gloves for gravel riding and I use them even on the coldest days. Unlike traditional Winter gloves, they allow far better dexterity meaning I can still operate my computer, my phone, open snacks and operate zips without having to take them off constantly. They also give a much better bar and brake lever feel, which generally helps me feel a bit safer on dark and wet roads of deep winter.
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Other cracking UK Black Friday cycling deals...
- Save 20%, now just £399.99 - Wahoo Kickr Core 2
- Lowest-ever price on Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump
- Over £50 off - Lezyne Radar Drive Rear Light
- Save 54%, a total saving of £211 - Giro Imperial II Cycling Shoes
- Now just £15.99 - Pirelli SmarTUBE P Zero EVO Inner Tube
It's pretty cool out there this week...
The other products and deals trending this week, likely because it has been so cold here in the UK this week, are the best winter cycling gloves. There are a ton of deals out there; however, my personal go-to for winter riding is my extensively tried-and-tested 100% Briskers.
Mine are probably the best part of 5 or 6 years old now, and I'll likely grab myself a new pair given how cheap they are at Tredz.
What I love about the Brisker is that, while they aren't the warmest glove out there, if you do really struggle with cold hands, like Raynaud's, these aren't for you. However, they allow an incredible amount of dexterity, which actually keeps my hands warmer, as I'm able to keep my fingers moving unhindered by bulky gloves, which is great for off-road gravel riding.
Not to labour the point too much, but they were already some of the cheapest winter gloves out there before this discount.
Wahoo, Hammerhead and Garmin bike computers trending
As you can see from that trending list, the best bike computers from Garmin and Hammerhead were early winners and are still live, with great discounts. Not to be outdone, and rarely are, Wahoo has also discounted its entire range of Elemnt computers, some with significant monetary savings.
- Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 - Save over £100, 25% off
- Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3 - Save £54, 18% off
- Wahoo Elemnt Ace - Save 10%, now 322.49
So, what's been trending so far this week?
As I mentioned, the Black Friday Bike deals seem to get earlier in November every year, which is great news for those who need to spread out their spending. Especially as was pointed out to me this morning, it has not yet been pay day for many here in the UK, how might just be paid today, but some won't until Monday because of where Black Friday falls this year.
Here's a quick rundown of all the best early deals that are still live and you haven't missed out on, but are worth a look here in the UK:
- 20+ best Garmin Black Friday deals
- Hammerhead Karoo smashed its best ever price
- Wattbike went early with up to £500 off
Black Friday deals, get earlier every year
Black Friday seems to start earlier every year, with many retailers dropping deals in early November. I'll do a full recap next of the best early deals that have improved or are still live. However, I wanted to highlight this Cycplus AS2 electric bike pump one first.
It is no secret that we are big advocates of the best electric bike pumps here at Cycling Weekly. We rate the Cycplus AS2 and AS2 Pro very highly, with the latter being best overall.
Black Friday cycling deals have brought both down to their lowest-ever prices, and they're worth any cyclist's attention this Black Friday.
- Save 33%, now just £38.95 at Amazon - Cycplus AS2
- Now just £59.84, save 25% at Amazon - Cycplus AS2 Pro
While, we are on the topic of gifting...
While we are on the topic of gifting and the build-up to Christmas, before we get right into those Black Friday deals, of which there are so many to cover today. We have a couple of gifting guides for you if you're planning to get a friend, family member, or maybe even yourself a little cycling-themed gift this Christmas.
First, a quick reminder about Advent, which is only days away!
With it now the last weekend in November, Advent is literally days away. It might be too late for some; however, in my guide to the best Advent calendars for cyclists in 2026, you might find something that arrives before Tuesday.
One that has been particularly popular is the Ruve.cc, the only cycling-specific Advent calendar I could find, but there are plenty of options from places like Amazon, which will be fairly speedy if you are a Prime Member, of course.
Welcome, to Day 1, Black Friday itself and the Cycling Weekly live coverage
Good Morning, intrepid deal hunters, on this cold, still-dark Friday morning. I'm Matt, and as Cycling Weekly's resident deal hunter, I've the honour of kicking off the Black Friday Cycling deals for 2026.
While many deals are already in circulation (which I'll recap in a bit), today is when things really heat up. Along with my colleagues, we'll bring you the best deals, information, and hopefully some real savings.