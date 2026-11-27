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It's pretty cool out there this week... (Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard) The other products and deals trending this week, likely because it has been so cold here in the UK this week, are the best winter cycling gloves. There are a ton of deals out there; however, my personal go-to for winter riding is my extensively tried-and-tested 100% Briskers. Mine are probably the best part of 5 or 6 years old now, and I'll likely grab myself a new pair given how cheap they are at Tredz. What I love about the Brisker is that, while they aren't the warmest glove out there, if you do really struggle with cold hands, like Raynaud's, these aren't for you. However, they allow an incredible amount of dexterity, which actually keeps my hands warmer, as I'm able to keep my fingers moving unhindered by bulky gloves, which is great for off-road gravel riding. Not to labour the point too much, but they were already some of the cheapest winter gloves out there before this discount. Now just £24.99 at Tredz - 100% Brisker Winter Cycling Gloves By Matt Ischt-Barnard

Black Friday deals, get earlier every year (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook) Black Friday seems to start earlier every year, with many retailers dropping deals in early November. I'll do a full recap next of the best early deals that have improved or are still live. However, I wanted to highlight this Cycplus AS2 electric bike pump one first. It is no secret that we are big advocates of the best electric bike pumps here at Cycling Weekly. We rate the Cycplus AS2 and AS2 Pro very highly, with the latter being best overall. Black Friday cycling deals have brought both down to their lowest-ever prices, and they're worth any cyclist's attention this Black Friday. Save 33%, now just £38.95 at Amazon - Cycplus AS2

Now just £59.84, save 25% at Amazon - Cycplus AS2 Pro By Matt Ischt-Barnard

While, we are on the topic of gifting... (Image credit: Future Signal AI) While we are on the topic of gifting and the build-up to Christmas, before we get right into those Black Friday deals, of which there are so many to cover today. We have a couple of gifting guides for you if you're planning to get a friend, family member, or maybe even yourself a little cycling-themed gift this Christmas. Best Christmas gifts for cyclists 2026

Best tool gifts for cyclists 2026 By Matt Ischt-Barnard