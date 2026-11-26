November has been pretty cold and wet here in Scotland, but with Black Friday tomorrow, the genuine bargains are here. As Cycling Weekly's resident deal-hunting guru, I've been tracking the best bike tech prices year-round.

I can spot a real discount from a mile off—and this offer on our top-rated electric bike pump, one of my favourite pieces of tech in the winter, is the real deal.

Right now, the Cycplus AS2 Pro is down 25% from £79.99 to £59.84, an all-time low that undercuts its previous best price of £64.59 from earlier this year.

Grab the Cycplus AS2 Pro right now for just £59.84 at Amazon.

In the US, riders don't miss out either—the Cycplus AS2 Pro is 24% off at $83.59 (down from $109.99), hitting one of its best prices of the year. It narrowly misses beating its previous best-ever price of $79.47, but still a worthy Black Friday saving.

Get your Cycplus AS2 Pro at Amazon for just $83.59.

The best electric bike pumps have been a complete game-changer for me—featherlight, fast, and infinitely easier than wrestling with a mini pump at the side of a cold Scottish road.

Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump deals

Best ever UK price Save 25% (£20.15) Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump: was £79.99 now £59.84 at Amazon In addition to taking the top spot in our electric pumps group test. We thought the AS2 Pro delivered, thanks to its compact size, precise performance, and ease of use, making it a practical tool. It missed out on the perfect score mostly because of its cost, so with this 25% discount, it might just tempt you into saying goodbye to the hand pump for good.

Save 24% ($26.40) Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump: was $109.99 now $83.59 at Amazon The AS2 Pro's headline feature is the large LED screen with a pressure gauge function, allowing for easy reading of preset pressure values and real-time readings. For US Black Friday, it's available at one of its lowest-ever prices.

Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump deals

Save 33% (£19.03) Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump: was £57.98 now £38.95 at Amazon The Cycplus AS2 offers game-changing electric pumping. Weighing just 97 grams, it's small enough to fit in a jersey pocket or saddle bag and eliminates the effort of manual mini-pumps.

Save 32% ($22.50) Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump: was $69.99 now $47.49 at Amazon The AS2 is capable of reaching up to 100 PSI and recharging via fast USB-C. It offers a fast, painless solution for fixing roadside punctures without adding unnecessary bulk to your ride setup.

The main difference between the AS2 and the AS2 Pro lies in control and power: while the original Cycplus AS2 is an ultra-lightweight (97g) single-button inflator with no screen, the AS2 Pro adds a digital LED display that lets you set precise target pressures with a handy auto-shutoff. So if you require precise pressure, the Pro model is the way to go.

The Pro version also boosts maximum output from 100 to 120 PSI and inflates faster thanks to a larger battery.

Electric bike pumps aren't without minor compromises. Heat build-up can pose a risk to plastic valve stems, though the AS2 series mitigates this with a protective sleeve and extension hose without making the pump too hot to handhold.

You also need to stay on top of charging them. However, these small inconveniences are easily overshadowed by effortless inflation, precise pressures on the Pro's LED display, and unbeatable convenience.

The Black Friday weekend officially runs from 27 November through to Cyber Monday on 30 November. But most cycling retailers' Black Friday sales are already live, so there's no need to wait, as discounts are unlikely to improve come the actual event.

Our Black Friday deals hub has 110 of the best deals we've spotted so far, and is the place to check out all the best offers.

To access Amazon Prime deals, you'll need a Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the $14.99 per month fee kicks in.