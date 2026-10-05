I’ve officially retired my hand pump. With today's rapid advances in cycling tech, I've decided there’s no reason to spend ten minutes sweating over a tiny manual pump when a flat tyre decides to ruin my ride.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are back, running from October 6-7, and one early discount I've spotted is on the Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator, discounted from $99 to just $70, which is a 29% reduction and beats its previous best 25% reduction from earlier in the year.

Grab your Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator for just $70 at Amazon.

The best electric bike pumps have become an absolute game-changer for me. Compact and featherlight, they slip effortlessly into a jersey pocket or saddle bag without adding bulk. They’ve evolved massively over the past few years, offering by far the quickest, most effortless way to inflate both the best road and gravel tyres on the fly.

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Save 29% ($29) Muc-Off AirMach Electric Pump: was $99 now $70 at Amazon Save 29%. The AirMach by Muc-Off grabbed a spot in our electric pumps group test. As you'd expect from a Muc-Off product, it's well-designed and has an ultra-compact, jersey-pocketable size matched with a high-pressure capability up to 100 PSI for easy inflation. It's protected by a rugged silicone outer sleeve, charges completely in around 25 minutes via USB-C and features a reversible valve head that fits both Presta and Schrader valves.

Save 17% (£13) Muc-Off AirMach Electric Pump: was £75 now £62 at Balfe's Bikes Save 17%. The Prime Day UK deal isn't as good as the US version, but there is a worthwhile 17% off at Balfe's Bikes. The Muc-Off AirMach has been cheaper, but if you're after an electric inflator, then this is a deal to consider.

Muc-Off is arguably one of the most recognised cycling brands around, producing quality bike maintenance and cleaning products for decades, including pressure washers and now electric inflators.

In our electric inflator group test, the Muc-Off AirMach certainly delivered where it counts. It's classic Muc-Off colourway, and premium feel in the hand is matched in performance.

Measuring just 2.56 in. (6.4 cm) long, 2.2 in. (5.6 cm) high, and 1.1 in. (2.8 cm) wide, the Airmach weighs in at a feathery 97g or 114g with the case. Its tiny stature comes with a powerful 100psi of inflation power that will inflate up to two tyres on one charge, and It took around 60 seconds to inflate a 30c tyre from flat to 50psi.

It's also powered by what Muc-Off say is cutting-edge brushless motor technology for that rapid inflation. Fully USB-C rechargeable, it's good to go in just 25 minutes, and you can switch between Presta and Schrader valves.

We also noted that the valve head itself is nicely machined, with metal knurling that makes switching between Presta and Schrader easy. That said, the actual valve seal is made from quite a soft rubber. It worked perfectly in testing, but we think you may find it wears out quickly.

Our testing highlights were that the AirMach impressively managed to seat a tubeless tyre without breaking a sweat.

The Muc-Off AirMach doesn't have a screen, but if you require precise, visible inflation, its sibling, the Muc-Off AirMach Pro does. That's currently discounted to £83 from £100 on Amazon UK, but still at its full price of $155 on Amazon US.

Below you'll find the best deals on Muc-Off AirMach and AirMach Pro from other retailers, relevant to your location.