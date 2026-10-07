As we head into the final day of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales, there are still plenty of genuine bargains to be had.

As the deal-hunting guru at Cycling Weekly, I have my eye on the pricing across the year, so when I see a deal, I know it's the real thing. One Amazon deal that's actually worth it is on our best overall electric bike pump.

The Cycplus AS2 Pro is down to a bargain $79.47, which is a massive 28% off the list $109.99. That's an all-time low price, beating the previous best discounted price of $90.99 last year.

For UK shoppers, the Cycplus AS2 Pro has a lesser discount of 19%, down to £64.59, from £79.99. That just beats the best ever price of £66.49 from earlier this year.

Modern electric bike pumps have been a total game-changer for me. Featherlight and compact enough to fit into any pocket or saddle bag, they take all the effort out of quickly inflating road and gravel tyres mid-ride or at home.

In our Cycplus AS2 Pro review, we scored it with an impressive 4 out of 5 rating; it would get the perfect score from me, but at full price our tester felt it was just a bit expensive. So it becomes a great buy at this price.

Below I've added the details for the US and UK discounts, and also the cheaper Cycplus AS2, which misses out on the LED display and offers precise pressure. However, if pure electric inflation at a budget is all you need, then the AS2 is also worth a look.

To access Amazon Prime deals, you'll need a Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump deals

best ever price Save 28% Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump: was $109.99 now $79.47 at Amazon Save 28%. In addition to taking the top spot in our electric pumps group test. We thought the AS2 Pro delivered, thanks to its compact size, precise performance, and ease of use, making it a practical tool. It missed out on the perfect score mostly because of its cost, so with this 28% discount, it might just tempt you into saying goodbye to the hand pump for good.

lowest UK price Save 19% Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump: was £79.99 now £64.59 at Amazon Save 19%. The AS2 Pro's headline feature is the large LED screen with a pressure gauge function, allowing for easy reading of preset pressure values and real-time readings. For UK Prime Day, it's available at one of its lowest-ever prices.

Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump deals

Save 15% Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump: was $50.97 now $43.32 at Amazon Save 15%. The AS2 is capable of reaching up to 100 PSI and recharging via fast USB-C, it offers a fast, painless solution for fixing roadside punctures without adding unnecessary bulk to your ride setup.

Save 17% Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump: was £59.99 now £49.87 at Amazon Save 17%. The Cycplus AS2 offers game-changing electric pumping. Weighing just 97 grams, it's small enough to fit in a jersey pocket or saddle bag and eliminates the effort of manual mini-pumps.

The main difference between the AS2 and the AS2 Pro lies in control and power: while the original Cycplus AS2 is an ultra-lightweight (97g) single-button inflator with no screen, the AS2 Pro adds a digital LED display that lets you set precise target pressures with a handy auto-shutoff. So if you require precise pressure, the Pro model is the way to go.

The Pro version also boosts maximum output from 100 to 120 PSI and inflates faster thanks to a larger battery.

Electric bike pumps aren't without minor compromises. Heat build-up can pose a risk to plastic valve stems, though the AS2 series mitigates this with a protective sleeve and extension hose without making the pump too hot to handhold.

You also need to stay on top of charging them. However, these small inconveniences are easily overshadowed by effortless inflation, precise pressures on the Pro's LED display, and unbeatable convenience.