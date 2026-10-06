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A clear deal... Autumn might be an odd time to think about adding to your sunglasses collection – unless you want to pick up a great deal, of course. There's also the fact that shades often come with clear lenses, which are perfect for winter. (Image credit: Oakley) Check out this super deal on Oakley Jawbone glasses from Sigma Sport. It's a solid 36% off – that's £80 to you and me. They're down to £140 from £220 and come with Prizm black lenses as well as those clear ones, so they should suit you year round. Get the deal: Oakley Jawbones with Prizm black and clear lenses

A quick round-up of some of the best deals so far... Matt has spent all morning and then some rounding up some great deals – some of which have improved already. So let's take a moment to look back at some of the best of them. The Lego Icon Bike was already at its lowest ever price of £88. Now it's down to a full 25% off, at £82.99 in the UK. Lego Icon Bike (Image credit: Lego) UK temperatures are still holding up amazingly well, but it can't last forever. For those of us in the northern hemisphere, winter is definitely coming, which means, for most of us, so is indoor riding season. There's a decent Prime Day deal on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click. £100 off in the UK, and $150 off in the States. Check them out: UK deal - save £100 on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2

US deal - save $150 on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 (Image credit: Pirelli) If you've been considering trying out TPU tubes but have been put off by the extra expense over standard butyl items, today could be the time to give them a go. Here's a great deal Matt found earlier - 51% off a Pirelli Smartube in 23-32mm. And finally, if your toolbox has been looking a bit drab of late, there's a great deal on these coloured Wex Allen keys. Ball-headed for accessing those tricky bolts, and colour coded for ease of use, they're 28% off and down to £28.25.

Afternoon all, and thanks Matt. I'll be here for the next few hours, hunting out Prime Day bargains. Let's begin with a nice 16% discount on these industry standard Apple AirPods Pro 3. (Image credit: Apple) The latest iteration of Apple's long-running AirPods series, the Pro 3s have active noise cancellation, a hearing aid feature and live translation, as well as the superb sound we've come to expect. Get the deal: Apple AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon

That's me done for today... Before I leave, if you buy nothing else today, buy some better Allen Keys (Image credit: Wera) My final post of the day. I'm handing over to James, our features & news writer, in just a minute. Before I head off, I wanted to bring you one last deal here in the UK. The classic, dare I say iconic, coloured Wera Hex-Plus Allen Key set is heavily discounted on Amazon UK right now. Wera does come on discount, but they can be a little hard to find. If you buy nothing else today, treat your bike and upgrade your Allen keys; it will thank you. Save 28%, now just £28.25 - Wera 950/9 Hex-Plus Multicolour Set

'Oka-ley' - let's get to the good stuff (Image credit: michael lawrence) Here is a surprise offer for you. Oakley has discounted nearly its entire offer of Sutro glasses down from well over $200, to just $152.25. It's not currently one of our best cycling sunglasses, but it's well regarded, and a 25% discount on Oakley isn't to be sniffed at. Save 25% on Oakley Sutro sunglasses

Speaking of not available on Amazon - Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance (Image credit: Future) My colleague and fellow deals writer, Paul, put together his top 25 picks from the Sigma Warehouse Clearance Sale last week, and it's still running and very much worth checking out.



Sigma always have good sales and often has the best prices; however, this particular sale seems to be another step further, and the savings are incredible! Jump right into the Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale

The other Lego cycling set (Image credit: Lego) Okay, so the Lego Icon Road Bike is really cool. However, it is pretty enormous at over 1000 pieces, and even at its reduced (UK) price, it's a hefty investment of money and time. Right now, there is only one other Lego set that has a cycling focus, and being a mountain biker myself, I think it's pretty cool. At just under 300 pieces, it's more manageable for your wallet and time, and for your desk space too. Really, much of the build is in the camper van, but overall it's a pretty cool little build and an affordable Christmas gift; think Secret Santa or stocking filler, maybe? It's not currently available on Amazon, but you can pick it up at Walmart and/or directly from LEGO in the UK. Lego Mountain Bike adventure 60512 - Walmart

Lego Mountain Bike adventure 60512 - Lego UK

Lets get stuck into some US deals! (Image credit: Simon Fellows) The headline for me first thing this morning has to be the discount on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 & Bolt 3. It's 26% off right now, which I believe is its lowest price since launch. Tech Contributor said this when he put the Roam through its paces late last year, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5: "This is an excellent choice for any cyclist who doesn’t want or need to sift through vast lists of proprietary metrics". Its sibling and favourite of one, Tadej Pogačar, is also on offer: the Elemnt Bolt 3 is 36% off. 36% off - Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3

Save $120 - Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3

Cycplus don't just make electric pumps (Image credit: Cycplus) Did you know Cycplus also made a budget smart trainer? Deals writer Paul Brett, spent a bit of time on the R200 Smart Trainer last year, and said to me that it was "pretty good". While it lacked some of the refinement of the premium offerings from Wahoo or Garmin Tacx, it stood up against many of the other budget offerings in the market. Given it is now just £255, it might be worth a punt this winter, if you looking to get kitted out, or upgrading from a wheel-on unit maybe. Save 15%, now just £254 - Cycplus R200 Smart Trainer

Their on discount in the US too... (Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard) As its just about breakfast time in New York, lets feature our first US deal! Now under $45 - Cycplus AS2

Now under $95 - Cycplus AS2 Ultra (this is the one I use)

Time for a brew (Image credit: Tyler Boucher) Last week was International Coffee Day, which I claimed should really be Cycling 6th Monument. One of the coffees I featured in that post was from Ueshima; I'm a big fan of their Fuji Mountain Coffee blend. I usually use their Nespresso-compatible pods, but I noticed their 6-bag bundles are now under £20. A real bargain for some genuinely well-roasted beans. 6 Pack 200g Ueshima Fuji Mountain Coffee Beans - Just £19.99

Finding a deal on clothing and helmets can be a real nightmare (Image credit: Andy Turner) There is no denying that finding a deal on helmets and cycling clothing on Amazon can be tricky. It usually requires you to click into each size and colour, and sometimes even know the RRP, since it won't show as a discount. If you're patient, you can find some cracking offers. Luckily for us, POC have made things pretty simple this Big Deal Days, with some clearly marked discounts on their Octal, Ventral Air, Omne Air and Amidal helmets. Check out all the POC Helmet offers

It's technically a bike, and at its lowest-price ever (Image credit: Lego) I went a whole hour there without mentioning the Lego Bike!



It largely functions like a real bike, just made of Lego. Its removable bottle and light, fully working drivetrain and best aero bike aesthetic make this a cracking gift for the cyclist in your life or, if you like me, just another want for the list. It is now at its lowest price of just £88, which is a rare discount on a relatively new Lego set. Now at its lowest price of just £88 - Lego Icon Road Bike

A rare discount on the Beeline Velo 2 (Image credit: Paul Grele) For this morning, at the very least, I'll focus more on UK deals while our friends across the pond get their beauty rest. The deal that jumped out at me first thing this morning is this offer on the Beeline Velo 2; it's one of our best bike computers, and it's always very affordable at just £99. As it is so keenly priced, it is rarely on discount. So, I'm excited to see it down to nearly £75 - £76.12, to be precise. The Beeline Velo 2 helped me give up the data and just enjoy riding again at my own pace, and for that I'm very thankful. It let me keep an eye on the time and still explore without constantly being told I'm riding too slowly or that my average speed is down. A rare discount: now just £76.12 - Beeline Velo 2 bike computer