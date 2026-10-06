Good day, and welcome to the Cycling Weekly coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026. My name's Matt. As chief deal hunter, I'll be here with the rest of my deal-hunting team over the next 48 hours to bring you the best cycling deals from the event.
While many believe the Thanksgiving weekend is where the big discounts are to be had, Prime Big Deal Days act as a litmus test for brands as to what we are looking for, and at what price. This means the October event can bring surprisingly good discounts on unexpected products.
You can expect, firstly, the Cycling Weekly team to be here to bring you the best deals as we find them. We have already been doing this in the build-up to the event, spotlighting cracking offers like the lowest-ever price on the Lego Icon's Road Bike. My colleague Paul said he won't go back to a traditional bike pump; now he has a Muc-Off AirMach, now up to 29% off.
Attention! To take advantage of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and some of the season's best bike deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days cycling deals 2026
USA
- Amazon US - All Early Prime Big Deal Days Offers
- Save 36% off - Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3
- Lowest ever price - Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump
- Kick-start winter training with 15% off - Vacmaster AM201 Fitness Fan
- Discounts across the Ravemen Bike Lights Range
UK
- Amazon UK - All Of Today's Best Early Deals
- Lowest-ever price - Lego Icons Road Bike
- Under £50 for the first time - Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump
- Big discounts across Magicshine Bike Lights
- Massive 48% off - Schwinn 700IC Exercise Bike
- Big discounts on - POC Helmets
Beyond Amazon - Live deals not available on Prime
- Massive Warehouse Clearance Sale - Sigma Sports
- Top cycling deals - Decathlon
- Save up to 40% on bikes - Competitive Cyclist
- Over 500 products on sale - REI
- Discounted bikes, apparel, & accessories - Mike's Bikes
Day to day, I handle much of our buying advice and deals content here at Cycling Weekly. I have over 15 years' experience across many areas of the bicycle industry, from purchasing and product management to bicycle mechanics. This unique perspective means I have built a deep understanding of how things are made, where they are made, and what they cost, so I can evaluate whether a specific deal stacks up.
My deal of the day!
The preferred computer of a one Tadej Pogačar, alongside being one of the best bike computers. This is by far the lowest price the Bolt 3 has been.
Read moreRead less▼
Our Experts Top Prime Day Cycling Deals
The tiny Cycplus AS2 narrowly missed out on the top spot to its larger sibling, the AS2 Pro, but don't let that put you off. It still boasts a 5-star rating and is undoubtedly one of the best electric bike pumps we've tested.
Read moreRead less▼
The Lego Road Bike delivers a highly detailed 1,015-piece build with a working drivetrain, functional steering, and deep-section rims. Customisable touches like a water bottle and a rear light complete the look.
Read moreRead less▼
The best bike computers don't get updated all that often. However, the Elemnt Roam V3 saw significant upgrades over its predecessor, notably in the operating system and its substantially larger screen.
Read moreRead less▼
The Muc-Off Airmach is one of the Best Electric Bike Pumps, and we praised it for its excellent ergonomics. It features a well-considered design that should make it ideal for colder climates.
Read moreRead less▼
Nobody needs Dura-Ace, especially when Ultegra rarely doesn't cut the mustard. However, the PD-R9100 pedals are a step ahead and well worth the extra spend if you are looking for the best road bike pedals.
Read moreRead less▼
We rated the Kickr Core 2 as the best direct-drive smart trainer. It benefits from the super-convenient Zwift Cog and Click, virtual shifting, handlebar-mounted controls and smart resistance that perfectly mimics every climb.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Varia RTL515 is a brilliant piece of cycling tech. Beyond providing a superb rear light with excellent visibility, it has a clever radar function that alerts you to what's coming from behind.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon Prime Day wouldn't be the same without our favourite coffee mugs. We all love a good cup of coffee or tea, and it only makes sense to enjoy it from a nice mug.
Read moreRead less▼
Top USA Prime Day Cycling Deals
Polar heart rate monitors are regarded as the best on the market. Super accurate, build quality is excellent, and they work with just about any enabled device. Now with decent discounts in the early Prime Day deals.
Read moreRead less▼
Big discounts also on...
- Save 20% - Wahoo ELEMNT Ace Bike Computer
- Was $29, now $24 - Apple AirTag 2nd Gen
- $77 saving - Garmin Edge 1040 Solar
- Now just $36 - Magicshine SeeMee 200
- Save 20% - DJI Osmo Action 4
- Was $149,99, now $124.95 - Shark FlexBreeze Fan
- Up to 30% off - Dry Guy Force DX Shoe Dryer
- Save up to 25% - Oakley Sutro Sunglasses
Best UK Prime Day Cycling Deals
It's the bike computer that helped me give up Strava and worrying about the data, and got me jazzed about just riding my bike again. Now at its lowest-ever price!
Read moreRead less▼
Excellent saving also on...
- £100 off - Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike
- Save 31% - DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera
- £40 off, now £99 - Kärcher Mobile Cleaner OC 3 Foldable
- Now just £66 - Muc-Off Airmach Electric Bike Pump
- Save £100 - Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog
- Now under £135 - Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
- Up to 32% off - Endura Gabbro Sunglasses
- Save 19% - Airbank Mini Electric Pump
A clear deal...
Autumn might be an odd time to think about adding to your sunglasses collection – unless you want to pick up a great deal, of course. There's also the fact that shades often come with clear lenses, which are perfect for winter.
Check out this super deal on Oakley Jawbone glasses from Sigma Sport. It's a solid 36% off – that's £80 to you and me. They're down to £140 from £220 and come with Prizm black lenses as well as those clear ones, so they should suit you year round.
Get the deal: Oakley Jawbones with Prizm black and clear lenses
A quick round-up of some of the best deals so far...
Matt has spent all morning and then some rounding up some great deals – some of which have improved already. So let's take a moment to look back at some of the best of them.
The Lego Icon Bike was already at its lowest ever price of £88. Now it's down to a full 25% off, at £82.99 in the UK. Lego Icon Bike
UK temperatures are still holding up amazingly well, but it can't last forever. For those of us in the northern hemisphere, winter is definitely coming, which means, for most of us, so is indoor riding season. There's a decent Prime Day deal on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click. £100 off in the UK, and $150 off in the States. Check them out:
UK deal - save £100 on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2
US deal - save $150 on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2
If you've been considering trying out TPU tubes but have been put off by the extra expense over standard butyl items, today could be the time to give them a go. Here's a great deal Matt found earlier - 51% off a Pirelli Smartube in 23-32mm.
And finally, if your toolbox has been looking a bit drab of late, there's a great deal on these coloured Wex Allen keys. Ball-headed for accessing those tricky bolts, and colour coded for ease of use, they're 28% off and down to £28.25.
Afternoon all, and thanks Matt. I'll be here for the next few hours, hunting out Prime Day bargains.
Let's begin with a nice 16% discount on these industry standard Apple AirPods Pro 3.
The latest iteration of Apple's long-running AirPods series, the Pro 3s have active noise cancellation, a hearing aid feature and live translation, as well as the superb sound we've come to expect.
Get the deal: Apple AirPods Pro 3 on Amazon
That's me done for today... Before I leave, if you buy nothing else today, buy some better Allen Keys
My final post of the day. I'm handing over to James, our features & news writer, in just a minute. Before I head off, I wanted to bring you one last deal here in the UK.
The classic, dare I say iconic, coloured Wera Hex-Plus Allen Key set is heavily discounted on Amazon UK right now. Wera does come on discount, but they can be a little hard to find. If you buy nothing else today, treat your bike and upgrade your Allen keys; it will thank you.
'Oka-ley' - let's get to the good stuff
Here is a surprise offer for you.
Oakley has discounted nearly its entire offer of Sutro glasses down from well over $200, to just $152.25. It's not currently one of our best cycling sunglasses, but it's well regarded, and a 25% discount on Oakley isn't to be sniffed at.
Three things for under $25 to just stick in your basket now...
- Camelbak Podium Stainless Steel 530ml Bottle - $25.01 (okay, I lied, but it's a single cent over)
- Rockbros Vintage Style Bell - Now just $11.99
- TriggerPoint Foam Roller - $24.97
Speaking of not available on Amazon - Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance
My colleague and fellow deals writer, Paul, put together his top 25 picks from the Sigma Warehouse Clearance Sale last week, and it's still running and very much worth checking out.
Sigma always have good sales and often has the best prices; however, this particular sale seems to be another step further, and the savings are incredible!
The other Lego cycling set
Okay, so the Lego Icon Road Bike is really cool. However, it is pretty enormous at over 1000 pieces, and even at its reduced (UK) price, it's a hefty investment of money and time.
Right now, there is only one other Lego set that has a cycling focus, and being a mountain biker myself, I think it's pretty cool. At just under 300 pieces, it's more manageable for your wallet and time, and for your desk space too.
Really, much of the build is in the camper van, but overall it's a pretty cool little build and an affordable Christmas gift; think Secret Santa or stocking filler, maybe?
It's not currently available on Amazon, but you can pick it up at Walmart and/or directly from LEGO in the UK.
Lets get stuck into some US deals!
The headline for me first thing this morning has to be the discount on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 & Bolt 3. It's 26% off right now, which I believe is its lowest price since launch.
Tech Contributor said this when he put the Roam through its paces late last year, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5: "This is an excellent choice for any cyclist who doesn’t want or need to sift through vast lists of proprietary metrics".
Its sibling and favourite of one, Tadej Pogačar, is also on offer: the Elemnt Bolt 3 is 36% off.
- 36% off - Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3
- Save $120 - Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3
Cycplus don't just make electric pumps
Did you know Cycplus also made a budget smart trainer?
Deals writer Paul Brett, spent a bit of time on the R200 Smart Trainer last year, and said to me that it was "pretty good". While it lacked some of the refinement of the premium offerings from Wahoo or Garmin Tacx, it stood up against many of the other budget offerings in the market.
Given it is now just £255, it might be worth a punt this winter, if you looking to get kitted out, or upgrading from a wheel-on unit maybe.
- Save 15%, now just £254 - Cycplus R200 Smart Trainer
Their on discount in the US too...
As its just about breakfast time in New York, lets feature our first US deal!
- Now under $45 - Cycplus AS2
- Now under $95 - Cycplus AS2 Ultra (this is the one I use)
Banging on about electric pumps, AGAIN!
I can't mention my article on TPU tubes without speaking about the electric pumps. I'm part of the converted. My e-pump has replaced 4 different pumps almost entirely. My two mini pumps (one for road, one for MTB/Gravel), my Airshot tubeless booster, and most of the heavy lifting done by the floor pump.
Let's not beat around the bush; currently, Cycplus make the best electric bike pumps! They are all on sale right now! Specifically, I want to highlight the AS2 mini, as it's under £50 for the first time. Bargain!
- Now under £50 - Cycplus AS2
- Now under £85 - Cyclplus AS2 Ultra (this is the one I use)
- Now Under £65 - Cycplus AS2 Pro
Are plastic tubes the way forward?
Last week I wrote an article about how electric pumps could damage your TPU valve; I concluded that it's fine to combine the two if you use the small extender included with most of the best electric bike pumps.
After speaking with renowned Tyre expert Jan Heine, owner of Rene Herse, and Christian Thill from German brand Aeron, both believe plastic tubes have a bright future. Both said that, combined with 'TPU-specific' tyre plastic inner tubes, they could replace tubeless if development continues to stall.
And... there are plenty of TPU deals to snap up during Prime Big Deal Days!
Mr Motivator vibes - Exercise bike deals
Our guide to the best exercise bikes is one of our most popular, so while we all claim to be cyclists, it seems that for those who have the space, an exercise bike or one of the best smart bikes makes for the best home training setup.
There are a couple of great deals in the Prime sale if you're considering taking the plunge with a static bike this winter. We rate the Schwinn 700IC highly, and while we have never tested the Echelon, we just named its sibling, the Echelon EX-5s, the best overall.
Time for a brew
Last week was International Coffee Day, which I claimed should really be Cycling 6th Monument. One of the coffees I featured in that post was from Ueshima; I'm a big fan of their Fuji Mountain Coffee blend. I usually use their Nespresso-compatible pods, but I noticed their 6-bag bundles are now under £20. A real bargain for some genuinely well-roasted beans.
Finding a deal on clothing and helmets can be a real nightmare
There is no denying that finding a deal on helmets and cycling clothing on Amazon can be tricky. It usually requires you to click into each size and colour, and sometimes even know the RRP, since it won't show as a discount.
If you're patient, you can find some cracking offers. Luckily for us, POC have made things pretty simple this Big Deal Days, with some clearly marked discounts on their Octal, Ventral Air, Omne Air and Amidal helmets.
Tis nearly the season to ride indoors
Autumn so far here in the UK has been rather lovely, and I can't imagine many have taken to indoor cycling just yet.
However, it won't be long, I'm sure!
Luckily, our best smart indoor trainer, the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog, is on discount again. You can save £100 if you grab this excellent trainer now, which matches its best price.
Discounts are available in both the UK and the US!
- US deal - Save $150 on Wahoo Kickr Core 2
- UK deal - Save £100 on Wahoo Kickr Core 2
Prime Big Deal Days shaping up to be a cracker
I'm a bit lost with how many deals are already on offer, and slightly taken aback. While Prime Day always throws up a few gems, at first glance it seems discounts are fairly widespread, which is cracking news!
Here are three quick-fire discounts that just caught my eye in my frenzy to try to get everything up here:
- Bosch IXO Cordless Screwdriver - Now just £30
- Magicshine RN1200 Front Light - Nearly 30% off
- Pirelli P-Zero Smart TPU Tube 23-32mm - Now just £12
It's technically a bike, and at its lowest-price ever
I went a whole hour there without mentioning the Lego Bike!
It largely functions like a real bike, just made of Lego. Its removable bottle and light, fully working drivetrain and best aero bike aesthetic make this a cracking gift for the cyclist in your life or, if you like me, just another want for the list.
It is now at its lowest price of just £88, which is a rare discount on a relatively new Lego set.
- Now at its lowest price of just £88 - Lego Icon Road Bike
A rare discount on the Beeline Velo 2
For this morning, at the very least, I'll focus more on UK deals while our friends across the pond get their beauty rest.
The deal that jumped out at me first thing this morning is this offer on the Beeline Velo 2; it's one of our best bike computers, and it's always very affordable at just £99. As it is so keenly priced, it is rarely on discount.
So, I'm excited to see it down to nearly £75 - £76.12, to be precise.
The Beeline Velo 2 helped me give up the data and just enjoy riding again at my own pace, and for that I'm very thankful. It let me keep an eye on the time and still explore without constantly being told I'm riding too slowly or that my average speed is down.
- A rare discount: now just £76.12 - Beeline Velo 2 bike computer
Good morning, deal hunters! Just like that, another Prime Day, or, to use its official title, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is back. The Cycling Weekly team and I will be here for the next 48 hours to bring you the best deals as we find them. I'm going to get cracking on the deals in just a second, but before I do, check out all the deals I've already pulled from the listings above.
There are some absolute crackers. Like the lowest-ever price on the Cyclplus AS2 electric pumps; it's now under £50/$45.
- Under £50 for the first time - Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump