Save £121 off, our top recommendation for bike computers, the Hammerhead Karoo 3, just smashed its best price in the early Black Friday discounts

If you're drafting your Black Friday 2026 shopping list and one of the best bike computers is on that list, then as Cycling Weekly's resident deals hunter, I have a deal for you.

Right now, our recommended choice as the best overall GPS computer for cycling, the Hammerhead Karoo, is 27% off at Team Cycles, down to £329. That's an incredible £121 off the usual £450 price point and smashes the previous best price from March this year by £40.

Get the Hammerhead Karoo at its best-ever price at Team Cycles.

While Black Friday 2026 officially runs from November 27 through Cyber Monday on November 30, there is no reason to hold out until the end of the month. Most major online cycling retailers have already started rolling out their headline discounts — and with bargains like this Hammerhead Karoo deal, you don't want to wait, because it's likely to sell out.

Elsewhere, you can find the pick of the early bargains right now in our Black Friday 2026 Bike Deals hub — 54 of them, to be precise.

For US Black Friday shoppers, the Hammerhead Karoo is now available for $429.99 on Amazon, an 18% discount which beats the best Amazon price of $450 from earlier in the year. It's still a solid $95 savings off the usual $525.

Best bike computer Save 27% (£121) Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £329 at Team Cycles Our top-rated bike computer, the Hammerhead Karoo, earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Cycling Weekly’s expert tester praised it as a "formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo," highlighting its smartphone-quality display, user-friendliness, and "best-in-class navigation." Now heavily discounted, it's an early Black Friday bargain. Read our full Hammerhead Karoo Review.

The Hammerhead Karoo holds the title as our top overall cycling GPS computer — an impressive feat given that the comparatively smaller brand is squaring off against established industry heavyweights like Garmin and Wahoo.

While the Karoo skips solar charging, its 15+ hours of battery life remains competitive with its closest rivals. For context, the similarly priced Wahoo Elemnt Roam claims around 17+ hours, while Garmin’s outgoing flagship Edge 1050 pushes past 20 hours, albeit at a steeper £553 price tag (currently reduced by 8% on Amazon UK).

I recently covered Garmin’s latest release, the Edge 1060, which replaces the 1050 as the most expensive bike computer on the market at an eye-watering £963. Although we have yet to publish our full review, its headline specs — including a built-in microphone and speaker for voice control — suggest it will be the best of the best if you're after Garmin's latest tech.