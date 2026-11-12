Black Friday 2026 officially runs from November 27 through Cyber Monday on November 30. However, this year you don't need to wait, because most online cycling retailers are dropping their Black Friday deals now.

Some also guarantee the price, so you can shop now and be assured you're getting the best price.

Our Black Friday Bike Deals hub has some of the best early deals; one deal that caught my eye — and is well worth spotlighting, especially with indoor cycling season — is our choice for the best indoor smart bike: the Wattbike Atom.

Get the Wattbike Atom for £1,999 and save £500 at Wattbike.

For UK Black Friday shoppers, the Wattbike Atom is now available for £1,999, which matches the best-ever price and is £500 or 20%, off the usual £2,499.

Wattbike Atom UK deal

The Black Friday sweetener is an additional bundle worth £200. The FREE bundle includes a floor mat, a training towel, a water bottle, and 18 months of access to Wattbike Hub+, the premium subscription tier of the standard Wattbike Hub training app, which alone would normally cost £120.

For US shoppers, the Wattbike Atom is available for just $2,699, which matches the best-ever price and is $800 off the usual $3,499. The US Black Friday deal comes with a year of access to Wattbike Hub+, worth $80.

Wattbike says its Black Friday prices won't get any better, and there is limited stock at these discounts.

Wattbike Atom US deal

Our experts have tested every Wattbike model, and the brand holds two of our six smart bike recommendations, with the Atom as our overall best choice. In our Wattbike Atom review, it scored a flawless 5-star rating, and although you pay (at full price) a premium for the name, as a standalone trainer, it takes some beating.

Its sibling, the Wattbike Proton, is an equally impressive smart bike performer, and for Black Friday Wattbike UK has dropped the Proton to £1,499, which is an impressive £300 off the usual £1,799.

In the US, the Proton has $400 off, down to $1,599, and that also includes FREE access to Hub+, worth $80.

Wattbike Proton UK deal

Wattbike Proton US deal

The Proton gets the nod as our choice as the best smart bike for households with multiple users. It offers easy adjustability, takes up less space than its sibling, the Atom, and, if needed, can be moved easily with its attached wheels.

Like the Atom, the Proton delivers on accuracy and a realistic feel, almost on par with far more expensive rivals. The gradient simulation at 25% and a peak power of 1800W is comparable to the other models featured in our buying guide. We also found it to be highly accurate, comparable to those more costly machines.