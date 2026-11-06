Black Friday 2026 is fast approaching, and the big sales event runs from November 27 to Cyber Monday on November 30. These dates are fairly meaningless when it comes to grabbing the best cycling deals, because the biggest online retailers are already launching sales events weeks before Black Friday.

As Cycling Weekly's deal-hunting gurus, my colleague Matt and I have already spotted some early, worthy discounts. Matt's early Black Friday Bike Deals hub has 42 deals worth checking out.

Get the Specialized Diverge 4 Expert – 31% off in the Balfe's Bikes Black Friday Sale.

One deal that caught my eye is on the Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2, one of the best gravel bikes you could ever wish to own. It's our choice of best overall gravel bike, and also my own gravel weapon of choice.

Right now at Balfe's Bikes, you can get the Diverge 4 Expert Di2 with 31% off, taking it down to just £3,799, £1,700 off the usual £5,499 price tag.

Balfe's, like a few other retailers, has a Black Friday Price Guarantee, which means you can shop now, and if the item you purchase goes cheaper, they'll refund you the difference. That means you don't risk sizes and colour options selling out, and you can get your new gravel bike now and enjoy the remaining autumnal conditions.

Best gravel bike Save 31% (£1,700) Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2 2026: was £5,499 now £3,799 at Balfe's Bikes The Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2 has an outstanding £1,700 off and has an attention-grabbing spec, with the highlight being the Shimano GRX Di2 RX825 1x12-speed electronic drivetrain. However, it also has the latest Future Shock 3.2 suspension system, which provides 20mm of adjustable travel, and this carbon frame and forked Diverge also benefits from Roval Terra C carbon wheels and SWAT internal storage. There is the full selection of sizing, but only in the Nebula Metallic/Sandstone Metallic colourway. Read our Specialized Diverge 4 Gravel Bike Review

I've ridden many versions of the Diverge over the years, including a stunning S-Works edition which ended up being consumed in a fire at Specialized's storage facility the day after I sent it back; that still pains me to this day.

The Diverge, in a lower-spec build than that S-Works, is still my go-to gravel bike, and I think it's versatile and confidence-inspiring. It also strikes a fine balance between long-distance comfort and off-road capability, making it a great choice for gravel adventures, racing, and multi-day bikepacking.

The latest iteration, the Specialized Diverge 4, is also our expert testers' choice as the best gravel bike of 2026, with an almost flawless review.

Review highlights included its well-thought-out design built specifically for gravel riding and racing, the range of price points and build specs that offer the same geometry and compliance, and the big tyre clearance and balanced compliance.

We reckoned the Diverge delivered "joy through stability and a sense of unstoppable momentum," and our tester added, "With its long wheelbase, low bottom bracket and generous clearance, it really felt like a freight train on gravel, fast, confident and composed. Once fitted with bigger tyres, it becomes an outstanding companion."

The Diverge was summed up as "a genuinely exciting bike in a category that continues to evolve with every model year."

The Specialized Diverge 4 is an outstanding gravel bike that builds on its own long standing legacy. (Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)

Although these chosen Specialized Diverge deals are UK-based, below, you'll also find the best Diverge deals from other retailers, which show pricing specific to your location.