Garmin Black Friday deals are always a given during the major shopping weekend. Black Friday 2026 is fast approaching, and although the official event doesn't kick off until November 27, you don't need to wait.

If you're after a Garmin tech deal, the biggest online retailers are already heavily discounting some of the best Garmin bike computers, smartwatches, and most of the brand's indoor cycling smart trainers.

Below I've highlighted the top Garmin deals I've spotted so far. If you're not looking for Garmin tech this Black Friday, then our Black Friday 2026 Bike Deals hub has a load of deals, 72 of them, to be precise.

Garmin recently launched a host of new tech, including the Edge 1060, its new flagship bike computer. At $799, it's also the most expensive bike computer on the market. It replaces the Edge 1050, which means there are significant early Black Friday deals on the 1050.

Amazon has the Garmin Edge 1050 discounted to $599.98; that's one of the lowest prices I've seen on this outstanding head unit. It's a saving of $100.01, and 14% off the usual $699.99.

Garmin Black Friday Bike Computer deals

Indoor riding season is upon us, and Garmin who own Tacx also expanded its indoor cycling ecosystem with the launch of the Tacx Nēra, which is claimed to be a performance smart trainer positioned alongside the premium Tacx Neo 3M and Tacx Neo 2T models.

I've spotted a few smart trainer deals on older models, including the Tacx Neo 2T discounted by $200 at Garmin. It takes this top-rated smart trainer down to just $899.99, from the usual $1,099.99. The discounted price is in both variants of the Neo 2T, which is a traditional cassette or with the Zwift Cog and Click virtual gearing system.

Garmin Black Friday Bike Smart Trainer deals

Garmin Black Friday Bike Light deals

Garmin Black Friday smartwatch deals