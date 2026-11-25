If you live in the US, watching cycling’s Grand Tours - the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España- live on TV can be a little costly. Fortunately, Peacock, home to the TdF, the Vuelta and Paris-Roubaix, is offering a major discount this Black Friday.

To watch both 2027 editions of Le Tour and La Vuelta in the US, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription, and you can get it with 30% off until November 30.

This deal is for an annual subscription at the reduced price of $89.99 (normally $129.99), which works out at just $7.50 a month. With the Tour de France kicking off in July and the Vuelta in September, you’ll be covered for both of these three-week long races.

Of course, a Peacock Premium subscription doesn’t just enable you to watch the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Wout van Aert battle it out on the famed roads of Europe. By taking up this deal you’ll also be able to watch the NBA, the NFL and the English Premium League for less.

Peacock Premium Annual Subscription: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Peacock TV The US streaming service is a favourite of sports fans in general and cycling fans in particular. Home to both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, it broadcasts all 21 stages of each race live, as well as covering the opening and closing ceremonies. This Black Friday deal knocks 40 bucks off the regular yearly cost.

Unfortunately the Giro d’Italia isn’t covered; the first Grand Tour of the season is shown in the US on HBO Max Standard and Premium but it’s only the Basic package that’s being offered as a Black Friday deal this year.

Still, two out of three isn’t bad - watching all 21 stages of both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España while knowing that you’ve saved 30% in the process makes this one of the best Black Friday bike deals so far.