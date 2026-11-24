The best cycling tech is always a sure-fire winner for Black Friday discounts, and Amazon has already dropped pricing on the Wahoo Elemnt range of best bike computers.

These deals significantly beat the best prices from Prime Day earlier this year. As Cycling Weekly's resident deals hunter, I've been tracking Wahoo Elemnt pricing all year, and these discounts are easily the best I've seen.

Don't be fooled by the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt’s compact size; it’s a pro-Peloton favourite, having been ridden by stars including Tadej Pogačar. Right now, it’s 35% off at a record-low $227.99 (down from $349.99, smashing its previous best of $297.49).

Save 35% ($122) Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3: was $349.99 now $227.99 at Amazon The Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 is my personal bike computer of choice, and right now it’s at its best-ever price. It boasts a crisp, anti-glare colour display that stays effortlessly readable in all weather conditions. Unlike many rivals, there's no touchscreen to fumble with in the rain or when wearing winter gloves; instead, navigation and data screens are easily controlled via six tactile buttons, with three on the front and three on the sides. With Black Friday discounts dropping it to a record-low $227, there has never been a better time to upgrade your cockpit. Read our full Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 Review.

Meanwhile, its larger sibling, the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3, has also hit an all-time low of $309.31, 33% off its usual $464.99 (a $140+ saving and well below its previous $380 low), making both standout Black Friday buys.

Finally, the flagship Wahoo Elemnt Ace is also discounted for Black Friday. Loaded with every metric you could want, plus an integrated wind sensor and one of the largest displays on the market. The Ace is 27% off ($170) at $454.99, beating its previous best price of $549.99 by almost $100.

Save 27% ($170) Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was $624.99 now $454.99 at Amazon The Elemnt Ace is arguably one of the market leaders in bike computer tech, and a direct rival in price and features to the Garmin Edge 1050. It comes packed with features, including a wind sensor. It also has the same anti-glare and anti-reflective properties as its siblings, which makes Wahoo screens, in my opinion, superior to rival brands with improved viewing angles. The high-resolution screen also increases sharpness, making the metrics easier to read and maps easier to navigate. Read our full Wahoo Elemnt Ace Review.

The Black Friday weekend officially runs from 27 November through to Cyber Monday on 30 November. But most cycling retailers' Black Friday sales are already live, so there's no need to wait, as discounts are unlikely to improve come the actual event.

Our Black Friday deals hub has 110 of the best deals we've spotted so far, and is the place to check out all the best offers.

Although these deals are for Amazon US, our handy price checker below shows the best Wahoo deals from other retailers, also in your location and currency.