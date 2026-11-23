Shoe dryers are the winter hack that cyclists just aren't talking about enough. Nothing is worse than putting on your best cycling shoes on a cold winter morning and finding them still damp.

Not only is a dryer a great way to guarantee that doesn't happen, but you can also just pop your shoes or even your best winter cycling gloves on for ten minutes before you leave to pre-warm them.

Save 59% on the DryGuy Force DX in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Our previous North American Editor, Anne Marije-Rook, is a big fan of her DryGuy Force DX, which, for a Pacific Northwest resident with an average of 190 rainy days a year, is an absolute essential if you ride even just a couple of times a week. Our magazine editor, Simon Richardson, is also a big advocate of the shoe dryer, and while no longer commuting daily, it's becoming a must here in the UK as well.

Now, at nearly 60% off, the DryGuy Force DX is one of the best early Black Friday deals I've found so far, as we enter Cyber Week.

Best US Deal Save 59% ($66.03) DryGuy Force DX Boot Dryer: was $111.99 now $45.96 at Amazon This is the cheapest we have ever seen the DryGuy Force DX at, nearly 60% off. The previous best was only 30%. The Force DX features 4 drying ports, which means you can dry two pairs of shoes or preheat both your gloves and shoes at the same time. The DryGuy claims it can dry shoes in under 3 hours.

MaxxDry Heavy Duty Boot Dryer: £37.99 at Amazon It seems you can't buy the DryGuy in the UK. There is a MaxxDry Heavy Duty Boot Dryer that looks almost identical, even down to the name; it couldn't be closer, and while it's not on discount, it is only £37.99 – A bargain!

While not foldable like some shoe dryers, the DryGuy is not much better than the shoes it dries, with a footprint about the size of a shoebox. Since it can handle two pairs of shoes at once, or one pair of shoes and a pair of gloves, that's pretty compact.

Its secret weapon, as Rook once mentioned, is that you can use it year-round; the real hack is that it's great for keeping smells at bay, which, if you are a commuter, is great for keeping your office colleagues from sniffing your stinky shoes all day.

It also has a dead-quiet, convection-based forced-air system. Unlike a space heater or radiator, it won’t overheat or damage your gear, since it gently heats it. It’s safe on almost any material, and thanks to the heat/no-heat switch and a three-hour timer, you can customise the process based on what material you’re drying.

Alongside this excellent early Black Friday deal, Cycling Weekly deal hunters have already scouted out a ton of big discounts across the board. For example, my colleague Paul highlighted these 20+ Garmin Black Friday deals last week.

Don't forget, Christmas is also just around the corner. So, why not check out our Christmas Gift Guide for Cyclists 2026 and these fun best advent calendars for cyclists, which is now only a week away.