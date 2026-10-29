Indoor cycling is a fantastic way to stay fit when the weather turns grim, but you will need a few key pieces of kit to get started. In this guide, I'll break down what you actually need, from the best smart trainers to comfort upgrades - across a range of budgets

The real draw of indoor training is that, once set up, it’s a remarkably 'faff-free' pursuit suited to riders of all levels. For newcomers, it offers a safe environment to isolate skills like clipping in and out or riding out of the saddle without worrying about traffic or the dreaded red-light topple.

For experienced riders, it eliminates variables. Taking wind, rain, and junctions out of the equation provides clean, repeatable data to build form for spring. It's also an incredible time-saver: a structured 30-minute high-intensity cycling workout can deliver serious training adaptations from the comfort of your spare room or garage.

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Smart Trainers

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

A smart trainer is the centrepiece of any indoor setup, but choosing between mount types, footprint, and app connectivity can feel daunting.

Trainers fall into two main categories:

Wheel-on trainers clamp your rear wheel against a roller. They remain the most wallet-friendly and best budget smart trainer options, though you will generally need a hard-wearing dedicated trainer tyre to avoid shredding your fast road tyres.

Direct-drive trainers require removing the rear wheel to mount the trainer directly to your frame. Direct-drive offers far greater power accuracy, smoother resistance changes, and zero tyre slip. That precision makes using the best indoor training apps, such as Zwift or Rouvy, significantly more immersive, turning what used to be dull turbo sessions into engaging, structured workouts.

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Cooling & Clothing

Keeping cool and managing your body temperature is the single biggest hack to level up your indoor riding. Some coaches argue that hot, sweaty indoor sessions can mimic the physiological stress of altitude training, but to hit your target numbers on hard efforts, you need to stay cool.

Outdoors, forward momentum creates a constant breeze that evaporates sweat instantly. Indoors, with little to no natural airflow, heat builds up rapidly. As your core temperature climbs, your body diverts blood away from working muscles to the skin to dump heat, sending your heart rate soaring for the same wattage.

That is why investing in dedicated indoor training fans and some of the best indoor cycling clothing makes such a massive difference. Technical clothing wicks sweat away from your skin, while airflow evaporates it. It won’t feel like riding in a walk-in freezer, but keeping your temperature under control will make hard sessions far more comfortable and your workouts far more effective.

You don't need an entirely new wardrobe to start; your lightweight summer cycling kit or breathable gym wear will do the job. If you have hot-weather jerseys or mesh baselayers, these will work perfectly to get you started.

Indoor training shoes

The same logic applies to footwear: your standard and best road shoes are fine, but adding some of the best indoor cycling shoes could be worth adding to your arsenal.

These dedicated shoes focus heavily on mesh ventilation and open soles to prevent hot feet in a static riding position. Many also feature recessed cleats or softer walking pads to protect indoor floorboards from scuffs.

Level up your setup

If you have the space, it could be worth considering one of the best smart bikes. Bikes like the Zwift Ride Frame utilise a standard Smart trainer, meaning you no longer need to bring your bike indoors. It's always set up and ready to ride.

If you like CW's Steve Shrubshall and struggle to stay up in the winter, why not level up your skills and try riding rollers? The best bike rollers don't just train your legs; they force you to balance in a small space, ideal for breaking down the skill of riding on narrow trails, roads or even a peloton.

Indoor training often involves high-intensity efforts that can take a toll on your bike, kit, and even your home. So beyond the basics- a trainer, fan, and kit- a few practical accessories can protect your home and bike from corrosive sweat while streamlining your setup.

Here are a few key extras worth considering to round out your ultimate at-home training area: