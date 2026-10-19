'The perfect partner to continue advancing cycling coverage' – TNT Sports extends deal to show Tour de France to 2032

TNT Sports has extended its exclusive deal to show the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Paris-Roubaix and more until at least 2032.

The news, announced on Monday morning, comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) extended its own deal with the Tour's organisers, ASO, and the Vuelta a España's organisers, Unipublic. It is an extension of the deal signed in 2024.

It means the biggest race of the year will remain behind a paywall in the UK, after ITV gave up its rights last year. TNT Sports is also available through HBO Max, with monthly packages beginning at £30.99 a month, with 12-month contracts coming in at £25.99 a month.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

The races covered by the deal include the Tours, Roubaix, the Vuelta, the Vuelta Femenina, Paris-Nice, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, among others. TNT Sports also has the rights to the Giro d'Italia until 2029.

"It is a privilege to act as the custodian of the biggest events in cycling including the Tour de France and La Vuelta and we welcome the opportunity to continue working in partnership with the EBU and ASO to showcase the very best of our sport," Trojan Paillot, SVP, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at Eurosport and TNT Sports, said in a press release.

"Over four decades, we have built a proven record of bringing fans quality cycling coverage and stories and have relentlessly pursued new ways to grow the sport. Our commitment to innovation, passion for the sport, and unmatched scale makes us the perfect partner to continue advancing cycling coverage for many years to come."

This was the first year that the Tour de France was not available on free-to-air (FTA) television in the UK, although highlights were shown on 5. The channel will also show live coverage of the UK Grands Départs of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2027. The deal for Tour and Vuelta highlights lasts until 2028, with the Giro deal going to 2029.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The deal between the EBU and ASO sees the Tour on FTA across Europe, but neither the BBC or ITV, both members of the EBU, have exercised their ability to access the rights.

The races included in the deal are: the Tour de France, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the Vuelta Femenina, the Vuelta a España, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne, Paris-Nice, Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, ADAC Cyclassics Hamburg, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Clasica San Sebastian, Paris-Tours, Tro Bro Leon and Volta Catalunya.