Visma is to step down as a title sponsor for the team currently known as Visma-Lease a Bike, but it will continue as a 'founding partner'.

The Norwegian software company has been part of the team since 2019, when it was known as Jumbo-Visma, but it was announced on Thursday that it would know longer be in the name.

It was reported in February that the Dutch team, which has both men's and Women's WorldTour outfits, was looking for new investment, with a new title partner being sought.

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"As part of this new partnership structure, Visma will no longer serve as the team’s name partner," a press release from the team read.

"The designation of Founding Partner recognises the role Visma has played in the team’s development since 2019, a period marked by continuous innovation and fantastic sporting success."

As yet, the identity squad, which was registered with the UCI as Yellow B, its holding company, is unknown for next year. As of the Tour de France, Visma-Lease a Bike were still looking for a new title sponsor.

“It’s fantastic that Visma is extending its partnership with our team. Visma believed in our ambitions when we started working together in 2019," team boss Richard Plugge said in the statement.

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"Since then, we’ve shared moments we could only dream of back then. I’m grateful to everyone at Visma for the trust they’ve placed in us over the years. Having Visma stay with the team as a Founding Partner reflects what we’ve built together."

The squad, the home of Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, has a history dating back to the 1980s, including as Rabobank in the 2000s. Last year, they won the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and the Vuelta a España. This year, they won the Giro again, Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Nice, among other top results.

Cycling Weekly reported in July that Visma, whose revenues and profits have more than doubled since it first invested in the cycling team, is unwilling to invest more than it currently does (thought to be as much as €20m), but will remain a partner.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Visma-Lease a Bike and the amazing results we have achieved together, based on a shared culture of teamwork, dedication and innovation," Merete Hverven, CEO of Visma said in Thursday's statement. "There have been so many highlights and inspirational moments, from the unprecedented three Grand Tour victories in 2023, to Jonas Vingegaard heroically fighting his way back from a horrific crash in 2024, and Wout van Aert sprinting to victory in Paris in the final stage of last year’s Tour de France.

"While our partnership is now taking on a new form, we are delighted to remain supporters of this fantastic team, and look forward to continuing to cheer them on."