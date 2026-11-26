The cycling industry may have experienced some well-publicised struggles over the past six years or so, but actual numbers of bums-on-saddles tell a different story. At least that's what the latest figures from Transport for London suggest. Cycling in the UK capital has reached record levels, having grown 58% since 2019 to an eye-opening 1.66 million daily journeys – a figure that represents a 10% increase in the past year alone.

"London is now a truly world-class cycling city," said London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, "and I’m proud that we have reached our stretching target of 1.6 million daily cycle journeys a whole four years ahead of schedule.

“Having delivered a fivefold increase in Cycleways, record numbers of people are now choosing to cycle, with daily journeys increasing by nearly 60 per cent. Contrary to what the naysayers would have you believe, this growth shows that if you build high-quality cycling infrastructure people will use it, and the silent majority will be supportive."

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There is work still to be done though, as underlined by Cycling UK's recent Parliamentary Glow Ride, raising awareness of the issues faced by women after dark. Six MPs joined CUK for the ride through Westminster, in conjunction with London Cycling Campaign (LCC) and Forest Bikes. The ride highlighted the fact that women make around half as many cycling trips as men, and are more likely to be put off by safety related issues.

(Image credit: Glow Ride / CUK)

Sarah Whitbread, CUK head of policy and public affairs said: “Men still cycle more than women, and it’s not because of interest or ability, it’s because women face barriers that simply don’t affect men the same way. We know women across the country are fed up with the lack of safe cycle routes in their areas."

Indeed, a 2025 LCC report – 'Women's freedom after dark' – found that a quarter of London's cycle network was "socially unsafe" after dark.

Ruth Cadbury MP joined the Glow Ride and is chair of the Transport Select Committee currently looking at how to make journeys safer for women and girls. She said: “Women and girls should be able to make every journey without feeling unsafe, and all of us have a part to play in ensuring that cycling feels safe and accessible to all.

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"I hope that my Committee’s Inquiry on Safer Journeys for Women and Girls will allow us to understand what more the Government can do to improve the safety of women and girls making journeys and to deal with the things that make women feel unsafe while travelling.”

LCC's aim is for men and women to be cycling in equal numbers by 2030.