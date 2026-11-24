Inertia is in the air. The days have drawn in, and, in the UK at least, things are getting gradually colder. It is all too easy to take a look outside and think “no, not today”. That’s understandable, I am not going to berate anyone for choosing to rest over move – it’s needed, and it’s that time of year.

However, I am going to let you in on a little mantra of mine: you never regret going for a bike ride. This might sound simple and a little twee, like the message on a tea towel a relative might buy you for Christmas, but there’s a kernel of wisdom in there, I promise. It’s something I’ve taught my housemate to remind me when I’m feeling sluggish or have made the time to go for a cycle but just haven’t got out the door.

Adam Becket Social Links Navigation News editor News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

We’ve all been there, kit half on, trying to work out if it’s really worth it, but I’m here to tell you it really is (barring illness, nearly always) worth it.

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I think it’s all too easy for us to lose sight of what we love about going for a bike ride, over the noise of time pressure, fitness goals, justified fears about traffic, having the right kit, not feeling fast, how clean your bike is, your state of mind and everything not feeling right. Weather and the light are big factors at this time of year, but with warm and waterproof kit and solid lights, then those hurdles are greatly reduced.

Once you’re dressed, ready to go, and on – or off – the road, then things suddenly start to feel good: the speed, the adventure, the thrill of being free under your own steam. You don’t have to be in the shape of your life, or have any particularly strenuous route in mind, but just getting out and on two wheels can change your whole mindset. An hour of turning the pedals, just for its own sake, is great for your mental as well as your physical health, but if you can do any more, then great. Start small, get out there, and you will probably feel better.

My mantra was tested to its limit last week , when I went on my regular Wednesday night club ride in Bristol, and ended up riding on my own by the end of the route in biblical rain. At that moment, it’s possible that I was regretting going for a bike ride, but 95% of that evening was good, and once I’d got home and dried off, I was glad that I had got out there and exercised. I have never regretted going to that ride, even if it can seem daunting – there’s a lot to gain from just 25km of riding.

All of this is not unique to me as someone with ADHD, but the dopamine that I get from exercise can really be transformational, and is something that I thrive off. It doesn’t have to be cycling of course, running has much the same effect with a lot less faff, but the bike allows you to go further and see more. Being outside genuinely helps, too, but I can understand why some prefer to hop on a turbo trainer at home.

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A bike ride’s utility can also be multiplied, if you add in socialising or improving on your fitness, but just getting on two wheels is a start. The rest will follow.

This piece is part of The Leadout, the offering of newsletters from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.