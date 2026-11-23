I’m about halfway up the Mont Chauve climb out of Nice, my heart rate has been at 180bpm for half an hour already, and Paul Seixas is trying to talk to me about the area. Two days after his biggest triumph yet, becoming the youngest-ever winner of Il Lombardia, the 20-year-old finds himself cycling beside an out-of-breath English journalist.

“Nice houses!” I blurt, trying to make small talk while in oxygen deficit. “This is where all the rich people live,” Seixas replies, as untroubled by speaking his second language as he is by the gradient, before warning me about the descent – apparently the roads here can be very slippery. With that, the Decathlon CMA CGM rider tells our group he’s going to the front, and glides away. It isn’t so much an attack as a reminder that he is immeasurably better at riding a bike than any of us. I look down: we’re riding the same model of bike, the Van Rysel RCR-R Pro, but his appears to have jet engines attached.

He doesn’t reappear until he drops back on the descent, willing us on. Seixas might be the second-best male rider in the world right now and, if L’Équipe is anything to go by, one of the most famous sportspeople in France, but today he comes across as a young man out playing bikes. If he feels any pressure, he doesn’t show it.

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He has just won his first Monument, capping one of the great breakout seasons, yet here he is happily riding along with a panting press pack. In effect, he’s part of the hospitality team: Decathlon has brought us here to promote its new Van Rysel bike. Still, he seems to be enjoying it.

Paul Seixas speaks to Adam Becket (Image credit: Van Rysel)

Earlier in the day, when Cycling Weekly is granted 10 minutes with him at a hotel on the French Riviera, he is just as relaxed. “I put a lot of pressure on myself sometimes,” the Lyonnais rider tells me. It’s something of an understatement.

After finishing 15th in the road race at his second senior World Championships, in Montréal in September, Seixas said he was “hugely disappointed” with his “failure”, the result of a “childish mistake” which came from cramping. His team, he said, didn’t “deserve a leader like me”. A fortnight on, he takes a more measured view: “It’s not like bad pressure, though. It’s good pressure… I told myself I wanted to win [the Worlds]. I knew maybe I wouldn’t win, but the fact that it’s possible, and I could make it happen, is crazy. It’s insane, it’s so much pressure.”

And that’s just the pressure he puts on himself. On top of it comes the expectation of a nation that has not had a male Tour de France winner since 1985, and which sees Seixas as Bernard Hinault’s heir apparent. Such pressure might seem “insane”, but it works.

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“When I won Lombardia, I again put some pressure on myself, but this time I won,” he says. Succeeding under that pressure, he explains, is “even better… than when it’s just pure surprise. When you work, and you think it’s possible, and it happens, it’s different. You feel like you made it happen.”

Raw power

Seixas won Lombardia solo, attacking 18.2km from the finish. It wasn’t a ferocious, out-of-the-saddle effort but a calm move, much like the one that dropped me, in fact. One moment he was with the best riders in the world on the Civiglio, the next he had disappeared up the road. It looked easy, but it wasn’t.

According to estimates based on Velon data, he climbed the 4km, 10% Civiglio at 7.1W/kg, in a record time of 11:54. He then finished the job on the final climb, extending his lead over Enric Mas to 48 seconds. He has the power to win, as he has also shown at La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country and elsewhere, and he knows it.

On his way to winning Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Something that is interesting in cycling, is that you have the power [data],” he says. “So you know if you’re strong or not… You know you can do something, you know that you can dream of something… It’s not just about power in the end, but it helps.”

Power data lets Seixas measure his progress, and it has told him he belongs among the best in the world. His results this season have shown the same. That belief isn’t new to 2026, though. “I already took confidence from the year before,” he says. “When you finished third place at the European Championships [road race in 2025], and seventh at Lombardia, you feel like something changed. When you’re only in your second year as a professional, you don’t think you’re going to win this and that.”

"One pro victory is already really good, and then you just let it go and enjoy the moment"

This season he has won plenty, but he still refuses to look too far ahead. “One pro victory is already really good, and then you just let it go and enjoy the moment. Live your career day by day, not thinking about three months ahead… You try to appreciate the moment, enjoy it, and train hard to make something possible in the races.”

Hype-space

Seixas might be trying to appreciate the moment, but the hype follows him everywhere, and so do the comparisons with Tadej Pogačar, another rider who burst onto the scene young. Pogačar, though, missed Lombardia while still recovering from his Vuelta crash.

Winning without him is one thing; beating him at full strength is another. Seixas has tried: this spring he finished second to the Slovenian at both Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Their next meeting is a mouth-watering prospect.

The Frenchman considers Pogačar his role model. “Not just because he’s the best, but because of his style, both in and out of competition,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport last month. “He’s on his way to becoming the greatest of all time. His presence pushes me, and everyone else, to improve. Maybe one day I’ll reach his level, maybe not, but either way, I’ll keep trying.”

Disappointment after the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

In person and out of cycling kit, Seixas comes across as unassuming and polite, a level-headed youngster barely out of his teens. As on the bike, it’s easy to forget how extraordinary he is while he talks, though he seems well aware of the potential and ability resting on his shoulders. Does he crave the hype and adulation that come with it? “I appreciate it, but it’s really not something I dream of. It’s not really my thing.” When we sit down to lunch en terrasse, he is moved inside, away from prying eyes – though my hunch is he wouldn’t have minded.

"I appreciate it [they hype], but it’s really not something I dream of. It’s not really my thing"

We talk in English, which he speaks well, if with an accent – a sign he has been preparing for his role in the international peloton for some time. “I learned it at school,” he explains. “I did a speciality in English… I was practising it already on the team, because I joined really young. It was helpful for me, because I wasn’t in school as much. To get a good grade in English was the easiest way. The younger you start, the quicker you improve.”

Being the centre of attention is something he will have to get used to. Seixas is no longer just the next big talent but the man of the moment, winning prestigious races younger than almost anyone before him. He was two years younger at Lombardia than Pogačar was when he took his first Monument. His palmarès after just two seasons as a pro would satisfy most riders over a whole career.

Glory at Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

How does he reflect on his remarkable year? “[It feels] really unreal,” he replies. “I’m really proud of what I’ve done, and what we achieved with the team. I think we were fourth in the team classification – that’s a really good thing. We’re one of the best in the world; we can compete against the best. That’s what is really important: to feel like we’re a strong team.”

Seixas' 2026 in stats 19 years, 148 days

Age when he won stage two of the Volta ao Algarve in February, his first pro win. 8

The number of career wins for Seixas, all of which have been in 2026, starting at Algarve and ending at Il Lombardia. 1:45

His combined time deficit to Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, second on both occasions. 3

His winning margin, in seconds, that Sexias won La Flèche Wallonne by in April, becoming the youngest winner in its history in the process. 89

Years since a rider younger than Seixas started the Tour de France. The Frenchman finished fourth in Paris. 18.2

Kilometres to go when Seixas attacked at Il Lombardia in October. He beat Grand Tour winners and world champions in Como. 4

Seixas’s position in the world rankings at the end of the year, with just Isaac del Toro, Remco Evenepole and Pogačar ahead of him.

That fourth place in the UCI team ranking is quite a rise for a squad that finished 18th in 2023, and Seixas scored more than a quarter of their points: 5,580 out of 21,114. Little wonder Decathlon CMA CGM are desperate to keep a homegrown star they could build their future around. His contract runs for just one more season, and the sharks are circling the fastest prey on the market.

The team have signed a string of experienced support riders, including Laurens De Plus, Pavel Sivakov and Ben O’Connor. They have also moved their corporate registration to Switzerland to lighten their tax burden, in theory freeing them to offer Seixas a huge contract.

He is yet to sign, however, which has raised the hopes of rivals thought to include UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike and Netcompany-Ineos. “It’s going to become increasingly oppressive,” he told French radio station RMC last month. “I can’t just decide at the last minute, either. But perhaps I’ll start the [2027] season without making any announcement – I don’t know yet. I think there will come a point where I’ll want to be free of this.”

Learning on Tour

Our own clock is ticking. His minder tells me I have time for one more question, and we have yet to mention the apex of his year: the Tour de France. So I ask the biggest question of all – how was the Tour? He was the youngest rider to start the race in almost a century and, for all the talk that he was too young, finished a comfortable fourth without a single bad day.

"Most of the days, you cannot win, you cannot gain time, but you can lose everything. You have to be careful"

“It’s different to race three weeks, because it’s not only the race,” Seixas says, taking his time to answer thoughtfully. “When you’re a leader, you put pressure on yourself every day. You know that most of the days, you cannot win, you cannot gain time, but you can lose everything. You have to be careful.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprint stages were eye-opening, he admits: “The first time I was in a bunch sprint at the Tour I was really scared. It was crazy, I thought I was going to crash, and then it didn't happen.” He does not make it sound like a fun experience, yet at 19, in his first Grand Tour, he handled the pressure.

“Every day you're stressed, and when you finish the race, it's never ending,” he says. “It's a routine, but after three weeks you're sick of it. I just want to change something in my routine. I think it's really hard, but you're really happy to finish it, and to think you did the right thing. It was really hard, but I did it.”

He learns fast, too. Within weeks of his disappointment in Montréal, he had won Il Lombardia. And with his season over, he is already looking ahead. “I hope it’s only the beginning,” Seixas says. “I’m going to train again, try and be better again, and try and win some races again.” My 10 minutes are up, and I’m ushered away.

The image I’m left with is that descent: a young man enjoying himself on the bike. I get the sense it won’t be the last I see of him, but it might be the most access I’ll ever have to French cycling’s Next Big Thing. Hopefully, my heart rate will be lower next time.