A group of 24 pro cycling teams have come together to form Collective Cycling Group, aimed at reforming the sport and unlocking the "value potential".

Announced on Wednesday evening, it follows One Cycling, another group aimed at reforming the sport for the better for cycling teams.

Last week, it was reported that 26 men’s and women’s teams became shareholders in the team-led project, however, only 24 teams were mentioned in the press release.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

CCG is the latest venture that aims to streamline the top-tier calendar, pit the best riders against each other more often, and improve the financial sustainability of teams by exploring new revenue streams and possibly receiving a share of television broadcast rights.

In what was seen as a historic move, 13 men’s WorldTour teams, 11 Women’s WorldTour teams, and two ProTeams signed shareholder agreements at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

"This broad and inclusive initiative by so many teams represents a significant milestone in the long and proud history of the sport," Oliver Ciesla, director of CCG said in the press release. "Teams carry much of the sporting and financial risk in professional cycling, while many of the sport’s commercial opportunities remain fragmented. The UCI reform process creates a first opportunity to address these challenges together.

"Through a closer cooperation with organisers, the UCI and other stakeholders, teams can create products that none could offer alone, enhancing the experience of fans worldwide, increasing the sport’s visibility, and contributing to a sustainable economic model.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No list of the teams involved has been released, but EF Education-EasyPost, Canyon-SRAM and Pinarello-Q36.5 have all publicly stated their backing.

Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, Netcompany-Ineos and FDJ United-Suez are all supportive of the project, but delayed signing. It is expected, however, that they will become shareholders.

Three teams that have no intention of becoming part of the enterprise are Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Jayco AlUla and Groupama-FDJ United.

All signatories will take an equal share to collectively own 95% of the company (standalone women’s teams like SD Worx-Protime and Canyon-SRAM will have a reduced share). The remaining 5% will be split by the company’s five seed investors, who have each invested €5m each. They are the paying agents of Visma-Lease a Bike, EF Education-EasyPost, Lidl-Trek, Pinarello-Q36.5 and NSN.

Velon, a company set up by 11 teams in 2014, will be absorbed into CCG. Sports business expert Ciesla, who has a background in motorsport, will become the company’s head.

CCG has the verbal and provisional backing of RCS, the organiser of the Giro d’Italia and other Italian races. Ditto Flanders Classics, the promoter of Belgium’s biggest races. Both race organisers are willing to share some of their TV profits on the condition that the world’s best riders are guaranteed to take part in their races. Reducing the Giro in size from 21 to 16 stages is on the table.

However, ASO, the organiser of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, is not supportive of CCG. Though sources said ASO is receptive to the idea of modernising cycling, the family-owned company has little intention of relinquishing its de facto control over the sport.

The UCI takes a similar stance and is pressing ahead with its own reform efforts. On 9 December in Benidorm, Spain, the governing body will reveal its blueprint for change. It asked for submissions from across the spectrum earlier in the year, and this autumn has convened three meetings in Geneva with various stakeholders to finalise its plans.