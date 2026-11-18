'It's had a star next to it in my calendar' – Cameron Mason tops the start list for Glasgow cyclo-cross World Cup
The Scot will be riding on home soil, fresh from his first international win
Fresh from the biggest win of his career in the Superprestige series, Cameron Mason has been named first rider confirmed to ride the Glasgow round of the cyclo-cross World Cup on 13 December.
Hailing from Linlithgow, the Scot will be racing on home soil and out to claim his second-ever World Cup podium, having achieved the feat for the first time last year in Flamanville, France. His more recent win at the Superprestige Jaarmarktcross at Niel in Belgium was his first ever elite international victory.
Held in the city's Kelvingrove Park, the Glasgow event round is the first time that World Cup cyclo-cross has visited the UK in 12 years – the last time Milton Keynes was the host back in 2014. Tickets have sold fast, with the initial batch of 10,000 selling out by September, and organisers releasing a further run of 2,000. They are still available via Ticketmaster, with the standard adult ticket priced at £31.53.
Mason, 26, says the Glasgow date has been marked in his diary ever since it was announced, calling it a "career goal".
“Ever since I found out about the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup round in Glasgow, it has had a star next to it in my calendar," he told British Cycling. "Not just as a performance goal, but as a career goal, because of what it means to my journey and to everyone who has been part of it.
“I was at the last British World Cup round in Milton Keynes in 2014, and I still remember how special it was to see my heroes race up close. I hope the World Cup coming to Glasgow can inspire people of all ages to get on their bikes.”
Director of events for British Cycling Ventures, Jonathan Day, said the crowd was sure to be right behind Mason: “Having home grown riders competing on home soil at a World Cup event creates an added layer of excitement for fans, providing inspiration for the next generation of cyclists.
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"We know the crowd of some 15,000 fans will get right behind him to create a special atmosphere that will make the event a memorable one.”
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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