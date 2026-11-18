Fresh from the biggest win of his career in the Superprestige series, Cameron Mason has been named first rider confirmed to ride the Glasgow round of the cyclo-cross World Cup on 13 December.

Hailing from Linlithgow, the Scot will be racing on home soil and out to claim his second-ever World Cup podium, having achieved the feat for the first time last year in Flamanville, France. His more recent win at the Superprestige Jaarmarktcross at Niel in Belgium was his first ever elite international victory.

Held in the city's Kelvingrove Park, the Glasgow event round is the first time that World Cup cyclo-cross has visited the UK in 12 years – the last time Milton Keynes was the host back in 2014. Tickets have sold fast, with the initial batch of 10,000 selling out by September, and organisers releasing a further run of 2,000. They are still available via Ticketmaster, with the standard adult ticket priced at £31.53.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

Mason, 26, says the Glasgow date has been marked in his diary ever since it was announced, calling it a "career goal".

“Ever since I found out about the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup round in Glasgow, it has had a star next to it in my calendar," he told British Cycling. "Not just as a performance goal, but as a career goal, because of what it means to my journey and to everyone who has been part of it.

“I was at the last British World Cup round in Milton Keynes in 2014, and I still remember how special it was to see my heroes race up close. I hope the World Cup coming to Glasgow can inspire people of all ages to get on their bikes.”

Director of events for British Cycling Ventures, Jonathan Day, said the crowd was sure to be right behind Mason: “Having home grown riders competing on home soil at a World Cup event creates an added layer of excitement for fans, providing inspiration for the next generation of cyclists.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We know the crowd of some 15,000 fans will get right behind him to create a special atmosphere that will make the event a memorable one.”