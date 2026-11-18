The off-season is over, at least for Tadej Pogačar, who proclaimed on social media yesterday, "It's time to get serious".

It was a message accompanied by a batch of pictures the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider had taken on his travels over the past weeks, which included a trip to Ireland for the wedding of fellow pro rider Eddie Dunbar, of Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling.

"Thank you for having us there on your special weekend (yes, Irish weddings are long!)," he wrote, adding: "It was sound."

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He was even spotted out running in Killarney National Park by one amazed fan – a story covered by Cycling Weekly on Monday.

Now though, the 'serious' stuff begins. Pogačar's base rides have already become the stuff of legend: he raised many an eyebrow after describing five-hour stints in zone two at 320 watts and more. Presumably there will be plenty of this on the menu over the next few months.

Fans will likely have to wait until his team's Benidorm training camp in mid-December to find out exactly which races the 28-year-old will be taking part in. Obvious candidates include the Tour de France, in which he could take a record sixth victory, and the Vuelta a España, which he was forced to quit this year after sustaining multiple fractures in a crash on stage eight.

That was the last time, in fact, that he turned a pedal in competition. A Vuelta victory would complete the Grand Tour triple for Pogačar – something we saw his big rival Jonas Vingegaard do at the Giro d'Italia back in May.

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There is also the small matter of Paris-Roubaix, a race that the Slovenian would love to win but one in which he has had to make do with the runner-up spot on the two occasions he has ridden it – including this year's edition, where he was outsprinted by Wout van Aert in what was a very popular victory.

All that, though, is several months away. Between now and then lies a lot of hard work behind the scenes in all weathers as he lays the unglamorous foundations for what he hopes will be more summer glory.