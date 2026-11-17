Matthew Richardson made a return to racing last weekend despite an ongoing investigation into the track sprinter following reports of serious misconduct.

The 27-year-old competed at the London 3 Day event at the Lee Valley Velodrome, where he won the overall men’s sprint competition and set a new track record of 9.294 seconds in the flying 200m. It was his first public appearance since The Times reported in October that he is under investigation for discriminatory posts and behaviour.

That same week, Richardson was withdrawn at the last minute from the Great Britain squad for the UCI Track World Championships. He said in a statement he would “co-operate fully” with the process, and act “with contrition for the feelings of anyone who might be affected”.

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According to The Times, Richardson is alleged to have used racist language and sent an offensive image referencing a team-mate. The allegations triggered an investigation that began in July, the The Times said.

Cycling Weekly was present at the opening night of the London 3 Day, where no reference was made to the investigation. Richardson was cheered onto the track by the crowd, and applauded when he stopped mid-race to do a track stand.

Approached by Cycling Weekly, Richardson said that he would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

Richardson raced in a kit given to him by the event organisers. (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWPix)

As the London 3 Day is a private event, the sprinter was invited by the organisers to compete of his own accord, and was not representing the Great Britain Cycling Team. He raced across the weekend in an event-branded Union Jack jersey, and did his flying 200m on Sunday in a blacked-out skinsuit.

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The 3 Day opened on Friday with the men’s sprint competition between Richardson and five-time Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen billed as the headline event. When Richardson beat the Dutchman in a deciding race, the in-house announcer said: “We’re so fortunate to have the fastest man on two wheels showing us why he has that accolade.”

Richardson said he was “feeling really good out there, back racing and putting the legs to good use”.

Later in the evening, when Richardson beat Lavreysen again in the final event, a 500m time trial, the announcer told him: “You should feel pretty proud of yourself tonight, son.”

Approached for comment on Richardson's investigation and presence at the event, a British Cycling spokesperson told Cycling Weekly: “As a policy we do not comment on individual cases, and details of any past or ongoing procedures or processes are always kept confidential.”

Lavreysen and Richardson were the headline act in London. (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWPix)

Separately, British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park was reported last week to also be under investigation, according to The Times, following an internal survey.

Park is understood to have been the subject of another investigation last year after bullying allegations were raised by a former employee.

Park has not commented publicly, and has not responded to a request for comment from Cycling Weekly.

A British Cycling spokesperson told Cycling Weekly: “As a policy we would not comment on individual cases, and details of any ongoing procedures or processes are always kept confidential."