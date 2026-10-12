Track sprinter Matthew Richardson withdrawn from World Championships by GB

Track sprinter Matthew Richardson has been withdrawn from the Great Britain squad ahead of this week’s UCI Track World Championships and is reportedly under investigation for misconduct.

British Cycling confirmed Richardson’s withdrawal in a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, but did not provide a reason.

The news comes amid a report in the The Times that the Olympic silver medallist is being investigated by British Cycling over "serious misconduct".

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Richardson was named last Wednesday in the 20-rider squad for the Track World Championships, which begin on Wednesday in Shanghai, China.

He is understood to have travelled to the competition with the team, where he was due to make his racing comeback after a serious crash in Japan in July.

The 27-year-old was expected to compete in three events in China: the team sprint, sprint and keirin. Great Britain's men’s sprint squad will instead rely on Harry Ledingham-Horn, Ed Lowe and Joe Truman.

A statement from British Cycling said: "British Cycling can confirm that Matt Richardson has been withdrawn from the Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the upcoming 2026 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, China."

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Cycling Weekly has contacted Richardson for comment.

Richardson is the current European champion in the sprint and keirin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Maidstone, UK, Richardson first represented Australia in track cycling, having moved to the country when he was nine years old. He switched his racing nationality to British in August 2024, after winning two silver medals and a bronze for Australia at the Paris Olympics.

In August 2025, he became the 'fastest man in the world' when he broke the 200m flying lap world record at a behind-closed-doors event in Konya, Turkey.

He won two silver medals at last year's UCI World Championships in Santiago, Chile, and was set to go into this year's event as the reigning European sprint and keirin champion.

"I always expect a high level of myself, and I do truly believe that I stand a chance at winning world titles," he said earlier this month, looking ahead to the Worlds in Shanghai.

“I haven’t raced since the crash, but there’s nothing to indicate that I’m not on my best possible form. If I was doing the times and the powers that I’m doing in training without the crash, I would have zero concern coming into the World Championships. I’ve got to take that as confidence.”

British Cycling told The Times that they do not comment on internal investigations.