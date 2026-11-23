Tadej Pogačar's participation in this year's Vuelta a España was highly anticipated – the final notch on his palmarès completing the Grand Tour triple and signalling him as the complete three-week champion. Few expected his Spanish foray to end as it did – on the deck with multiple broken bones.

However, in a new interview with Italy's Tuttobici, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has said his is confident he will be back with a vengeance.

"Now I feel great, I'm training and I want to get back to racing," he said. "I'm confident I can get back to my previous level, or even better," he said.

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As to whether returning to form would also involve trying again for the Vuelta next year, Pogačar would not be drawn. Asked about the suggestion by the great Eddy Merckx that he should tackle all three Grand Tours in the same season, he said he would try eventually – but probably not next year. Instead he underlined his goal of winning a record sixth Tour de France in July.

"I don't rule it out; in fact, I'll try sooner or later," he said of the single-season Grand Tour-triple, "but not in 2027. Next season, it's more likely you'll see me chasing a sixth yellow jersey."

There is also the small matter of Paris-Roubaix, where the 28-year-old has twice finished second – including this year behind very popular victor Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

"It will be one of my goals," Pogačar said. "Trying to win it is a fascinating and complex challenge; otherwise, it wouldn't be called the Hell of the North. It really excites me."

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Pogačar's Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix hopes are likely to form part of a wider plan for the season, due to be revealed in conjunction with the team next month. Meanwhile, he is continuing the challenging work of building back up from the injuries he suffered at the Vuelta, which included a broken collarbone, a cervical fracture and a concussion. The Slovenian is characteristically upbeat.

"I have learned a lot in the last few weeks. Even negative experiences hold lessons," he said. "At the next training camps, I will speak with the management and trainers of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and we will establish the action plan, but I have a good feeling."