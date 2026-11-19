The creation of the Collective Cycling Group is a seismic announcement. It is certainly the biggest political move in cycling in a generation.

It's the latest venture that aims to streamline the top-tier calendar, pit the best riders against each other more often, and improve the financial sustainability of teams by exploring new revenue streams and possibly receiving a share of television broadcast rights.

With 24 official members, including men's and Women's WorldTour squads, not since Velon more than a decade ago have a majority of teams coalesced to create a new body that is designed to put themselves and their riders at the centre of the discussion about how to shape the future of the sport.

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It’s also a launch that is five years in the making, for CCG carried over from the Saudi Arabia-backed One Cycling project that was brutally rejected in June 2025 by the UCI.

This time the UCI cannot ignore the teams. They have money in the bank, more political capital than Velon has ever had, and are spearheaded by Pinarello owner Ivan Glasenberg, the 239th richest man in the world. He doesn’t make business bets to lose.

But overcoming Tour de France organiser ASO’s resistance will be like nothing Glasenberg ever encountered in the mining and commodity industries where he built his fortune. ASO, with the Tour and Tour de France Femmes, along with other big races, still hold a lot of the cards in pro cycling. Keeping teams aligned is also no guarantee.

Fans will not see any visible changes to the sport in the next few years. This is a slow evolution – not a revolutionary breakaway as previous reform attempts have been dubbed.

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What’s most probable is that CCG, ASO and the UCI will find a halfway house: each party will have to concede some ground and make concessions. Just like CCG can’t be too aggressive and gung-ho in its demands, neither can ASO and the UCI not react to the fact that big corporations investing in the sport want to see substantial reform. Failure to provide that and they’ll withdraw their funding.

My bet? A reduced WorldTour calendar is likely, as is an equal distribution of new revenue streams, but the sport’s core business model is unlikely to change too much.