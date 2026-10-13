'I will co-operate fully' – Matthew Richardson responds to misconduct reports after Track World Championships withdrawal

British track sprinter Matthew Richardson has said he will "co-operate fully" with any investigation after he was withdrawn last-minute from this week's UCI Track World Championships.

The 27-year-old was pulled on Monday from Great Britain's 20-rider squad for the event in Shanghai, China, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, amid reports of serious misconduct.

According to The Times, Richardson is under investigation for discriminatory posts and behaviour.

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In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday afternoon, Richardson said: "I understand the seriousness of what has been raised in recent reports about my withdrawal from the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

"British Cycling has said it looks into matters like this through its established procedures. I will co-operate fully with its processes. I assure everyone that I will do so properly, and appropriately and with contrition for the feelings of anyone who might be affected.

"Out of fairness to everyone involved, and on advice, like British Cycling, I will not be commenting further until any process is complete. I am deeply disappointed to miss the World Championships, and I wish the Great Britain team and every rider competing the very best.

"I ask that my family's privacy is respected at this time."

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British Cycling confirmed to Cycling Weekly on Monday that Richardson had been withdrawn from the Worlds squad, but did not provide a reason.

While the governing body said it does not comment on internal investigations, it shared the following statement with The Times: "British Cycling takes any allegations of harassment, bullying or discrimination extremely seriously.

"Where concerns are raised, they are investigated thoroughly through our established procedures. Out of fairness to anyone involved in an investigation, we would not comment on any ongoing process."

Richardson is understood to have travelled to China with the team, where he was due to make his racing comeback after a serious crash in Japan in July.

He was expected to compete in three events: the team sprint, sprint and keirin. He won two silver medals at the Worlds last October, and is the reigning sprint and keirin European champion.

Great Britain's men’s sprint squad will instead rely on Harry Ledingham-Horn, Ed Lowe and Joe Truman.