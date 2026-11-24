Egan Bernal is to keep riding with Netcompany-Ineos, signing a new deal, after previously questioning his future in pro cycling.

On Tuesday afternoon, the British WorldTour squad revealed that the Colombian former Tour de France winner had signed a new contract, but did not specify its length. His previous contract ran until the end of 2029. Geraint Thomas, the team's director of racing, hinted at now resolved questions over Bernal's future, saying the "whole team is really happy he’s staying".

In a press release, Bernal said: "This team has been my home since 2018 and has supported me through the best moments of my career and the hardest ones. After a break to recharge, I’m coming back with a clear head and looking forward to building towards next season with the team.

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"I know what I’m capable of and I still believe I have a lot to give. I want to enjoy the racing and help this group achieve something special in the seasons ahead."

Last month, in a lengthy Instagram post, Bernal hinted at questioning his career.

"This year I decided to finish my season after the Tour de France," he wrote. "I felt that I needed some time for myself, to rest, disconnect a little and recover that tranquillity that sometimes, with the rhythm of the competition, is lost.

"I have had conversations with the team and with the people who accompany me, and we are all on the same page: I want to give myself the necessary time and space to face what comes with the same conviction and dedication that I have always had."

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"I don't know exactly what the next few years will hold for me, and I don't think I have to know everything right now either."

Having had that time and space, it seems that the 29-year-old is recommitted to the sport and Netcompany-Ineos.

"Egan’s a huge part of this team," Thomas said. "What he’s come back from and what he’s achieved since is just unreal. He’s a champion in every sense of the word. The younger riders look up to him and they can learn a lot from his determination and the way he goes about things, on and off the bike. The whole team is really happy he’s staying."

Bernal, who has ridden for what is now Netcompany-Ineos since 2018, is the reigning Colombian national champion, and won a stage of the Vuelta a España last year. He rode both the Giro d'Italia and Tour this season, finishing 10th at the former.

However, his career changed in 2022 when he suffered life-threatening injuries after a training crash. The accident in Colombia left him with a number of broken bones, including a fractured right femur, and doctors originally said he had a 95% chance of dying or being paralysed.