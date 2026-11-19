The pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia will be designed by MAAP from 2027, it was announced on Thursday morning.

The Australian kit brand will make the classification jerseys for the women's and men's Giro, and also the Giro Next Gen. MAAP will also partner with the race organisers, RCS Sports, across Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico and other Italian races.

According to a press release, MAAP will "honour the heritage of these events while challenging conventions through a new approach to technical apparel and visual expression". Apparently, it will bring a "completely fresh approach" to the Giro's jerseys: pink for general classification, blue for mountains, purple (ciclamino) for points, and white for best young rider.

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The announcement comes after the previous Giro kit sponsor, Castelli, moved to making the Tour de France's yellow jersey from next year.

(Image credit: MAAP)

"MAAP was founded in Melbourne just twelve years ago," Jarrad Smith, MAAP's co-founder, said in a statement. "In 2027, we’ll design the maglia rosa. From the start, we set out to make the world’s best cycling apparel, paired with a design language that lights up the sport.

"The Giro d’Italia has shaped the performance and aesthetic of cycling for more than a century, and it holds a special place in my heart. It’s the race that got me into road cycling. Stepping into that living history, and helping progress the maglia rosa and some of cycling’s most storied races, is a defining milestone and a privilege. It’s also a statement of our respect for the sport’s history and our passion for where it can go."

MAAP also sponsors Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco in the men's and Women's WorldTours.

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"MAAP is a young and ambitious company, it stands out for its use of technologically advanced materials and its strong design identity," Paolo Bellino, the CEO of RCS Sport, said. "We are confident that the new jerseys, which will be unveiled soon, will generate great interest among all cycling fans, and particularly among younger generations. We hope that this partnership with MAAP will lead us into a new era, one that is even more modern and innovative, while continuing to respect the great tradition of the Giro d’Italia and our races."

Beyond the pro races, MAAP and RCS will work together for clothing collections for fans.