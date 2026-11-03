'A demanding route' – mountain time trial and Alpine finale star in Giro d'Italia Women 2027 course

Race to feature 5,000m more climbing than in 2026

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Demi Vollering in a pink jersey on a podium
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) won in 2026 ahead of Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime).
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A tough Alpine finale will define the 2027 Giro d'Italia Women, it became clear on Tuesday, as organiser RCS revealed a "demanding route" for the race's 38th edition.

Unveiled in a ceremony inside Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, the nine-day route will be contained entirely in Italy's north-west, counting 1,132km in total, and 17,450m of elevation – a more than 5,000m increase on the 2026 route, won by FDJ United-SUEZ's Demi Vollering.

It will culminate in an Alpine double header: a mountain time trial and a gruelling final stage around Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps.

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The race will begin on 29 May in Viareggio, a coastal city in Tuscany on Italy’s Ligurian Sea. It will then head north, along the coast, for a stage finish in Genoa on stage two, before turning inland and north into Lombardy.

Announcing the route, Luca Guercilena, the new head of cycling at RCS, declared: "The riders will have to fight on the climbs."

The first mountains test will come on stage four, which counts four classified climbs and the first of two summit finishes, this time on the Passo della Presolana (11km at 5.4%) at 1,300m altitude.

The sprinters will then have their chance in Cassano d'Adda on stage five, before a day ranked five out of five stars for difficulty; stage six will pass over the Passo San Marco – which rises to almost 2,000 altitude, the race's highest point – and finish on the Passo dello Spluga on the Swiss border.

After a flat finish into Rho on stage seven, the race will enter its Alpine finale in the Aosta Valley.

Stage eight will be a 11km mountain time trial, climbing from the gun for a total elevation of 650m. This follows the success of 2026's uphill time trial in the Dolomites, which SD Worx-Protime's Anna van der Breggen won by more than a minute, shaking up the general classification for Vollering to overhaul.

The race organiser has dubbed the final stage the 'Monte Bianco stage', which, like stage six, is graded five stars for difficulty. Stage nine will scale almost 4,000m over four classified climbs, including the Colle san Carlo (10.5km at 9.8%).

The finale will then tilt downhill, before a closing rise to the line on Mont Blanc, where the pink jersey will be decided.

Discover the full route map and stage details below.

The route of the 2027 Giro d&#039;Italia Women

The route of the 2027 Giro d'Italia Women

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia Women)
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Giro d'Italia Women 2027 stages

Stage

Day

Start

Finish

Distance

Type

1

Saturday 29 May

Viareggio

Viareggio

124km

Hilly

2

Sunday 30 May

Massa

Genova

139km

Hilly

3

Monday 31 May

Cogorno

Viadana

171km

Flat

4

Tuesday 1 June

Credaro

Passo della Presolana

131km

Mountain

5

Wednesday 2 June

Cassano d'Adda

Cassano d'Adda

140km

Flat

6

Thursday 3 June

Bergamo

Madesimo-Valle Spluga

137km

Mountain

7

Friday 4 June

Carugate

Rho

147km

Hilly

8

Saturday 5 June

Valdigne

Valdigne

11km

Time Trial

9

Sunday 6 June

Monte Bianco

Monte Bianco

132km

Mountain
Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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