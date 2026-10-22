Yorkshire start, Puy de Dôme finish via TTT: Brutal 2027 Tour de France Femmes route revealed

The 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift route will see the peloton start in the hills of Yorkshire, before racing to victory on the final stage on the famous flanks of Puy de Dôme a week later, a dormant volcano located just outside of Clermont-Ferrand.

Three of the race's nine stages will be contested in Britain, with the Grand Départ action starting on Friday 30 July, just five days after the conclusion of the 2027 Tour de France (the full route of which has also just been announced). Stage one will start in Leeds and cross the Pennines, going from east to west, to finish in Manchester.

During stage two, riders will tackle some of the most famous hill climbs in England's Peak District, including Snake Pass, which has a gradient of 5.7% for over 6km and has the potential to split the peloton.

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Much anticipation surrounds stage three, when the streets of London will host the first ever team time trial to feature in the Tour de France Femmes.

After a day of travel, the action will resume across the channel in France. Stage four will take riders to Calais and stage five sees the peloton heading to Magnanville. A day for the sprinters beckons on stage six, as the race rolls into Bourges, but then the final three stages will be contested on the historic slopes of the Massif Central.

Stage seven will suit the toughest climbers, with a finish in La Loge des Gardes, with six more graded ascents coming the next day, as the race climbs to Clermont-Ferrand on stage eight. The yellow jersey will be won on Sunday 7 August, as the Tour comes to a end on the iconic volcanic peak of Puy de Dôme.

A classic climb in the golden era of Eddy Merckx (and scene of the infamous 1975 incident, when The Cannibal was punched by a spectator mid climb), Puy de Dôme was absent from Tour routes for 35 years, because of protections being put in place around the delicate natural environment that makes it special. It featured in the 2023 Tour de France, when Canadian climber Michael Woods took victory, riding for Israel-Premier Tech, but fans were banned from spectating by the side of the road.

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With the climb appearing for the first time ever on the Tour de France Femmes route, at the very climax of race, it's not yet known whether such restrictions will be in place next year, and how that will impact the atmosphere.

The route for the 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Image credit: ASO/Tour de France Femmes)

Tour de France Femmes 2027 stage table

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2027 Tour de France Femmes stages Stage Day Start Finish Length Type Stage 1 Friday 30 July Leeds Manchester 86km Hilly Stage 2 Saturday 31 July Manchester Sheffield 154km Hilly Stage 3 Sunday 1 August London London 18km TTT Stage 4 Monday 2 August Le Touquet Paris-Plage Calais 123km Hilly Stage 5 Tuesday 3 August Neufchâtel-en-Bray Magnanville 161km Hilly Stage 6 Wednesday 4 August Orléans Bourges 138km Flat Stage 7 Thursday 5 August Nevers La Loge des Gardes 155km Mountains Stage 8 Friday 6 August La Bourboule Clermont-Ferrand 151km Mountains Stage 9 Sunday 7 August Clermont-Ferrand Puy de Dôme 170km Mountains