Could an iconic British cycling climb really close to cars – and what would happen if it did?

The future of Snake Pass hangs in the balance with recurring landslips and millions needed to carry out work

Snake pass from Mam Tor in High Peak Derbyshire
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Ongoing wranglings have seen the future of the iconic UK climb of Snake Pass called into doubt, with it widely speculated that it may end up having to close to cars permanently.

The climb, located in in the Peak District, has been beset by landslides over the years, and now Derbyshire County Council (DCC) says it can no longer afford the maintenance that the road needs.

