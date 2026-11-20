A one-off bike made for an injured war veteran who made a heroic and successful return to racing
The Peckham-built lightweight that carried a one-armed war hero to the top of Sheffield’s racing scene in the 1950s
The British frame-building fraternity is a rich seam of gifted artisans, yet few command the prestige of R.O. Harrison. Despite operating out of sub-salubrious Peckham, South London, Harrison enjoyed a fine reputation for high-quality custom builds.
This fillet-brazed, lugless lightweight is a wonderful example of Harrison’s refined output, built with the skills he earned as a protégé of legendary cycle innovator Maurice Selbach.
Owner of The Velo Pages, Richard Hoddinott owns one of Britain's foremost collections of classic bikes. From French bikes dating back to the 1920s to race bikes ridden to historic victories by the stars of British Cycling in the 1960s and 70s. If possible, he maintains bikes in their original condition, and even rides some of them from time to time.
Yet, the real soul of this machine lies within its original owner, Joseph Utley of Sharrow CC. A heroic figure in Sheffield’s cycling scene, Utley’s story is one of extraordinary resilience. After losing his left arm in WWII during the brutal Burmese campaign, Utley returned home determined not to be defined by his injury.
Remarkably, he became a faster rider post-war than he had been as an able-bodied amateur, eventually becoming Sharrow’s club champion and breaking the club's 16-year-old 100-mile record by a staggering eight minutes.
“Joe wasn't just making up the numbers; he was beating the best in the county,” says current owner Richard Hoddinott of The Velo Pages. “The bike features ingenious modifications to suit a one-armed rider, including a pre-war Resilion tandem brake lever to operate both calipers with his right hand, and a bar-end shifter for the Osgear derailleur."
"Even the bar tape tells a story; the right side is heavily distressed from use, while the left remains a faded reminder of the hand he lost.”
While the Osgear’s under-chainset tension arm looks agricultural today, it was a common choice for competitors of the era, particularly among the British League of Racing Cyclists.
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For Utley, such components must have been incidental; it was his raw determination that conquered the lung-busting climbs of the Peak District. After all, the most vital part of any ride isn't forged in a factory, but within the rider.
Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon now writes for Cycling Weekly as a freelancer, having previously served as Tech Editor. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery.
He lives with Jo, his yoga teacher wife, in the heart of the Cotswolds, with two rescue cats, five bikes and way too many yoga mats. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate weren’t so moreish.
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