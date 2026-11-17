Rouleur Live continues to grow in popularity, with more than 120 brands now showcasing their latest wares to the cycling press and public. Capping off the final trade show of the year, the Truman Brewery in Central London has become an annual cycling pilgrimage, with myriad activations and morning rides also taking place around the city on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



We were invited to an exclusive Zwift x Canyon Ride with Mathieu van der Poel, Rosa Kloser and Freddy Ovett at Regent's Park before the show on Thursday, and a sub-zero coffee roll with reigning British National Road Champion Fred Wright and the La Bottega di Pinarello London team on Friday.

The number of cyclists embracing the event and turning out in droves is a testament to a growing industry and sport. From what I saw on Thursday and Friday, and from the chats I had with multiple industry folk, there's hope on the horizon for 2027, and brands are upbeat and confident, despite a turbulent few years.

This year’s show was the biggest yet, with an extra floor adding to the festivities. While I’ve always appreciated the intimate setting of Rouleur Live, this year was jam-packed with displays, cycling celebrities and journalists from all over Europe and the World – making it the go-to place for exhibitors and industry professionals.

And we can't ignore the Far East movement either – Chinese bikes are challenging the status quo and changing how the industry thinks about and approaches bicycle design and marketing. Aaron Borrill

As you can imagine, there was a lot to get through – so much, in fact, that I had to come back the following day to ensure we didn't miss anything. This year, there were many more bikes than in previous editions, and naturally, they were split across road, gravel, track, and time trial disciplines, with further subsets focusing on everything from Italian and custom to metal and carbon-fibre fabrication.

The 32-inch-wheeled bike is coming, and here to stay, and we should brace ourselves for a year of big-wheeled gravel bikes in 2027. Leading the charge at Rouleur was Rose Bikes, with its prototype Backroad FF gravel bike.

And we can't ignore the Far East movement either – Chinese bikes are challenging the status quo and changing how the industry thinks about and approaches bicycle design and marketing.

As expected, a lot caught my eye, but only the shiniest and most appealing bikes (to me) made our top ten list. While there's a fair bit I didn't include, we're compiling another tech gallery that features more bikes and highlights from the show – so be sure to check back tomorrow.

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(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

WyndyMilla Massive Attack AllRoad with Campagnolo

After a five-year hiatus, WyndyMilla is back with its original owners, Henry Furniss and Nasima Siddiqui, who will be relaunching the brand at the end of 2026 and keeping it small and intimate – something the owners feel is key to delivering a high-end product experience. The company will now offer only one bike, the brand's founding model, the Massive Attack, and build just two bikes a month with an eight-week lead time.

All bikes are made-to-measure, come with custom paint, and will be delivered to customers without any delays. The third-generation Massive Attack with 40mm tyre clearance caught our eye on the Campagnolo stand with its exquisite McLaren Volcanic Yellow paint job and low-key matching wordmark logos.



This Anglo-Italian build was created as part of a charity project and finished with a full Campagnolo Record X 1x13 groupset.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Richard Carapaz's polka-dot-themed Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71

Who doesn't love a polka dot-themed race bike? This one belongs to none other than fan-favourite Richard Carapaz. His Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 was painted to celebrate his King of the Mountains classification win at the 2026 Tour de France.

Essentially a white frame with red polka dots scattered throughout, the details go beyond the frame, with polka-dot decals on the cranks and brake levers. The bike still has its Tour de France number flag on the seatpost, and Richie's name sticker on the seat stays.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Winspace SLC 5

While Winspace unveiled its new C6 endurance bike at Rouleur Live, it was the SLC 5 road bike that caused a rubber-necking frenzy at the Chinese company's stand.

It looked incredible, with a stunningly detailed paint job, a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, and Hyper wheels. Yours for a relatively affordable £6,360 in range-topping guise.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Mattia De Marchi’s Wilier Rave SLR ID2 from Gravel Burn

Yes, this will look familiar to our ardent readers, as we featured an in-depth bike check of Mattia De Marchi's Gravel Burn stage-winning Willier Rave SLR ID2 two weeks ago. The bike returned to Europe untouched after seven stages through South Africa's Great Karoo – look closely, and you'll see the African mud still caked on the frame, as well as all the Gravel Burn paraphernalia.

For the show, the Wilier Rave SLR ID2 was suspended with fishing gut to give the impression of a floating machine. I can confirm it looks even better in the flesh.

32-inch gravel bikes are here to stay Ben Stremming, Rose Bikes PR Manager

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rose Backroad FF 32-inch

"32-inch gravel bikes are here to stay." That's what Rose Bikes PR Manager Ben Stremming told me when I visited his stand at Rouleur Live on Thursday evening. The German company has been making quite a noise recently, what with its partnership with the Unibet Rose Rockets and now its 32-inch gravel bike, the Rose Backroad FF prototype.

The bike looks impressive in real life and features an aerodynamically optimised frame, complete with a narrow leading edge on the headtube. Still a prototype, its bare paint and raw, unfinished look create an aggressive, intriguing machine, finished with 32-inch Newmean Stream G62 wheels and a SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Hope HB.T track bike

While nothing particularly new, the Hope HB.T track bike is still an awesome bike to behold. Launched to coincide with the 2020 Olympic Games and further tweaked for the Paris Games, the fork and seat stays feature a radical, wide-stance blueprint designed to disrupt the airflow around the rider's legs, integrating rider and bike as a complete system.

Like it, want it? These bikes are not cheap, with standard and pursuit/omnium configurations costing between £15,000 and £25,000+, depending on the specifications (specific integrated cockpits, forks, and 3D-printed components).

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Look 795 Blade RS 3 frameset

Look launched its new 795 Blade RS 3 in June ahead of the Tour de France, claiming a 15-watt improvement at 50kph over the previous version, with remodeled tube shapes and a streamlined carbon handlebar configuration.



While stunning in factory guise, this beautifully painted frameset by Berlin artist Julia Hariri piqued my interest. Limited to 50 numbered framesets worldwide, the concept was built around the tagline, "Her vision. Our fastest frame."

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Zwift Ride hand-painted by Karl Kopinski

Sure, it might not be a traditional bicycle, but this Zwift Ride has been hand-painted by British artist Karl Kopinski. Featuring Kopinski's trademark style, it combines popular Zwift iconography and phrases such as 'Ride On' with bold, disruptive imagery and orange flames. It looks superb.

Having suffered a major stroke in 2025, Kopinski has a deeper connection to the collaboration – Zwift, together with Kopinski, is raffling off the custom smart frame to raise money for the Stroke Association. Each ticket costs £5, and the random draw will take place on 22 November.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Pardus SPKG4 Evo

Pardus has been around for a while now and supplied race bikes to the China Anta-Mentech Cycling Continental team for a few years. Set for a WorldTour berth next year with Team NSN, the brand has naturally drawn interest, and the SPKG4 Evo pictured here is its finest aero offering.

Finished here in China Anta livery, the SPKG4 Evo was developed alongside the Chinese National Team and wind-tunnel tested to ensure a slippery frame. It's constructed from high-modulus Toray T800 and M40 fibres and also has a T47 threaded bottom bracket.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Tadej Pogačar's hand-painted yellow Colnago Y1Rs

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar rode a raw carbon Colnago Y1Rs aero bike to save weight for the first 20 stages of the race. He switched to a commemorative paint scheme to mark his third consecutive yellow jersey, putting him level with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain on five Tour de France wins.



Colnago painted the frames at its facility in Pisa and added a collection of details specific to the 113th edition of the race, making each frame truly one of a kind. Six of Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates also received yellow bikes.



The route's elevation profile from Barcelona to Paris runs along the seat stays, and the names of every team member are written on the top tube, complete with their country flag.