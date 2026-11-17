Being a cyclist can be quite a confronting thing. It’s not alone in being an activity, where revealing clothes are the norm (hello, gymnastics!), but lycra does not leave a lot to the imagination. It might stretch and be incredibly practical, but it is also tight.

Last month, I flew out to Nice to test out the new Van Rysel RCR-R Pro. I had an incredible time on the bike on the Côte d’Azur, spinning while in full view of the Mediterranean on twisting, fun roads, enjoying some autumn sun. I didn’t feel incredibly fit, having just recovered from a cold that was seemingly doing its best to resemble some sort of plague, but I still managed to do a couple of solid rides around Nice.

I even cycled up the third-biggest climb I’ve ever managed, so there was still something there; the sense of achievement I got from that belied any bad feeling about my shape or fitness, and it was a really useful reminder of what my body was capable of. I am strong and fit, I felt great, and while the super-bike helped, I was the person who was cycling.

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Adam Becket Social Links Navigation News editor News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

It being a launch, there was a professional photographer there, meaning there would be photos of me riding the bike to come. Whenever I knew the photographer was going to be there, it briefly took me out of my fun day out on the bike, made me remember how I thought about how I looked. I attempted to suck my gut in, to look a bit more like the other athletic people out on the ride. There might not be a professional snapper on all your rides, but I’m sure friends and clubmates have taken photos before, perhaps you can identify with my anxiety.

A couple of weeks later, the photos from the Van Rysel event came through to my inbox, and my heart sank. The light was amazing, everything looked beautiful – there’s a reason why there’s currently an exhibition on at the Royal Academy devoted to the Côte d’Azur – but I just saw myself. Looking at the pictures of me having a good time in France, all I could see, all I could think about was negative things about my body – I’m too fat, not the right shape for a cyclist, too big.

(Image credit: Van Rysel)

I wish I could just look past this, see the man who is capable of riding up mountains, of big days on the bike, but instead, I see someone who doesn’t look like the ideal cyclist. I wish I could positively reframe these feelings with some genuine belief, but the honest prevailing thought is that I don't feel worthy of being on my bike. My reaction is far from unique to me, or unique to cycling, but it does feel heightened in our weight-obsessed sport. The feelings make me pause, they dictate what clothing I choose, and it scares me to think of what other people say when they see me, whether in public, on social media, or in print.

I wrote about this topic before, three years ago, following a feature I produced on riding in the Peak District. Then, as now, I felt out of place. Social media seems to fuel this more, as seemingly all of the riders you see in content are lean, look great in clothing, and don’t look like me. Increasingly, these images are edited, or worse, figments of an AI imagining. As a man, statistics suggest I’m probably shielded from some of the worst of toxic feelings over appearance and weight, but I still get it.

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(Image credit: Van Rysel)

Sure, perhaps I could eat healthier and drink less, but I'm hardly a paragon of bad health. In fact, my body has delivered me to some amazing things in the last three years: I’ve cycled 12,000km, including some amazing rides in beautiful parts of the world or with great people. I’ve cycled around Loch Ness, up the mythical climbs of Flanders, ridden Audaxes, had fun days out with friends, and just regular spins on my own.

I’ve also run over 2,000km in the last few years, and all this despite breaking my ankle in 2025. I’m strong, I’m capable, and it doesn’t really matter if I have a belly. Everyone does.

Last time I wrote about this, someone got in touch to point out that, if anything, what I do is more impressive, considering it takes more power, more effort for me to cycle and run than someone lighter.

I still hate myself in photos on a bike. But,I hope that by writing about it, and by appearing in the public domain as a non-perfect, non-skinny rider, that I make other people feel better about how they look on two wheels. Cycling is such a good way of seeing the world, of being fit, that we should be encouraging everyone to take part, and including all body shapes and sizes in that. Your appearance shouldn’t matter. I might feel it, but, of course I’m not too fat to be a cyclist, no-one is.

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