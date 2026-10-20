I’m not surprised elite cycling has toxic cultures, but it makes me glad I’m not part of it

Two stories with very similar headlines were near the top of Cycling Weekly’s site last week. “British Cycling implements action plan after survey reveals 'toxic' culture” was one, and “Picnic PostNL launch independent investigation after 'toxic culture' reports” was the other. Two different stories, but very similar themes – elite sports teams having their atmospheres criticised. Both have come under similar fire before over their management style, but both have pledged to investigate and change.

Interestingly, both Picnic and the Great Britain Cycling Team were in winning form last week. The former won their first WorldTour race of the year with their men’s team, at the Tour of Guangxi, while the latter was tremendous at the Track World Championships in Shanghai, winning six golds and topping the medal table. It’s proof that both things can be true at the same time, that teams can be successful, while also not having the most harmonious culture; elite sport is ruthless.

Adam Becket Social Links Navigation News editor News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Picnic PostNL have had a bleak year across their men’s and women’s teams, with the former winning thrice, and the latter not winning at all. It’s not a surprise, then, that stories criticising their management structure have emerged. If they were winning, as they have so often in the past, then concerns over management style or team atmosphere could be explained away or simply don't make the headlines. It’s when you’re not as successful that the vultures start circling.

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Clearly, as the investigations in Dutch media showed, there are questions to be answered over a seemingly tough environment. Different riders might respond to coaching styles in different ways, but when people say that they thought of self-harming, a line has been crossed, and something needs to change.

British Cycling, meanwhile, is a juggernaut, and a reliable source of world and Olympic medals, especially on the track, but it is not the first time that team’s culture has been criticised. Different circumstances to Picnic, but an alleged similarly poor climate. The report referenced above was not even the only negative story about the GBCT last week, with Matthew Richardson sent home from the Worlds, reportedly under investigation for inappropriate behaviour. It requires some cognitive dissonance here, but BC had both a great week, and a poor week.

That there is a “toxic culture” alleged at both teams does not astonish me, but that does not mean it should be treated as normal. As much as elite sport is a brutal environment, with world-class performances a harsh but tangible yardstick, no rider or staff member should have to suffer through something beyond the pale. It is clearly something that is normalised, sadly, even in this era of mental health awareness and care. It shouldn’t take underperformance or a whistleblower to cause reflection, and bring about change – BC and Picnic should take this opportunity to make sure this kind of report doesn’t emerge again.

The best teams aren’t necessarily the happiest, most lovely places to be, however, and many riders only respond when being pushed to a level which might be construed as negative in the “normal” world. Simply put, as ever, I am just delighted that I’m not a professional cyclist; the pressure to perform and succeed is simply too great.

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What we cannot forget, however, is that the athletes we watch perform at the very top level are human beings, too. Somehow, those in charge of getting the best from them need to balance their approach, because there’s no space for toxicity in the cycling I want to be part of.

This piece is part of The Leadout, the offering of newsletters from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.